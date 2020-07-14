40m ago

Cops hunt for suspects behind cash-in-transit heist between Bela Bela and Marble Hall

Sesona Ngqakamba
A crime scene following a cash-in-transit robbery.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • A G4S security vehicle was bombed between Bela Bela and Marble Hall on Monday night.
  • No one was injured, according to Limpopo police.
  • G4S says no cash was lost, thanks to technology innovation. 

Limpopo police are appealing to anyone who may have information that may assist with apprehending perpetrators behind a cash-in-transit heist between Bela Bela and Marble Hall. 

According to spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili, the incident happened at around 18:00 on Monday when the security vehicle was pounced on and shot at by gunmen travelling in two vehicles. 

Muridili said an unknown number of suspects allegedly bombed the vehicle before fleeing. 

She added that no injuries were reported. 

According to a statement, sent to News24 by G4S, because of significant investment in technology innovations "no cash was lost". 

The company said it had invested in upgrading its existing cash-in-transit (CIT) fleet to include a number of mitigation technologies, which included the use of polyurethane foam that solidifies when triggered. 

It said the hardened foam encased the contents of the CIT vehicle, making it nearly impossible to steal. 

"As G4S, we are concerned about the escalating number of CIT attacks that are taking place across the country. The attacks are well-planned, coordinated and becoming more frequent and violent in nature. 

"While SAPS has made a number of critical arrests of CIT criminals over the past few months, an escalated approach is urgently required," said G4S managing director Renso Smit.

