Cops in court for allegedly requesting cash to pay off mother of 9-year-old rape victim

Two Limpopo police officers have appeared in court on corruption charges.

The officers allegedly requested money to pay off a rape victim's mother.

The rape victim is 9 years old.

Two Limpopo police officers appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly demanding money to make a rape case disappear.

Netshiendeulu Mudzhiwa Adolphus, 40, and Mafelatshuma Allen Makananisa, 48, are accused of requesting money from the alleged rapist's mother to pay off the victim's mother and then taking a cut of the bribe.

The 9-year-old rape victim is a neighbour of the 23-year-old alleged perpetrator.

Adolphus and Makananisa were charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice on Monday.

The Limpopo Anti-Corruption Unit arrested them in Louis Trichardt on Sunday. They are stationed at the Tshilwavhusiku police station in the Vhembe district.

"It is reported that on 28 May 2021 the two suspects were posted together when they called the mother of the suspect in a rape case to pay R8 000 in cash to the victim's mother in exchange for the rape case not to be registered," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

"The two members allegedly took the victim's mother from her house and drove to the residence of the suspect where they found his mother. She then gave the mother of the victim R8 000 in cash, and afterwards the two police officers received an amount of R1 000 to share between themselves," Mojapelo said.

Adolphus and Makananisa then allegedly indicated to police that the victim's mother did not want to go ahead with the case and destroyed the unregistered case docket, Mojapelo said.

The rape case has since been reopened, and the alleged perpetrator arrested.

Adolphus and Makananisa have been granted R2 000 bail each. Their case was postponed to 28 June 2021 for further police investigations.

