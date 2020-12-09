Cops launch manhunt after 2 inmates escape from Tshwane prison

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has launched a manhunt following the escape of two inmates from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Tshwane in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, the escapees are Thabo Zacharia Muyambo from Mozambique - who is serving a life sentence for 21 crimes, including rape, robbery and kidnapping - and Johannes Chauke from Zimbabwe, who is serving 20 years for housebreaking offences.

"The two are still at large and members of the Emergency Support Team from Correctional Services, working closely with the South African Police Service, are hot on their heels and these escapees shall be brought back behind bars," Nxumalo said.

The department has also initiated an internal investigation into the incident.

Members of the public are urged to contact the nearest police station should they come into contact with them.

