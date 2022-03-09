33m ago

Cops launch manhunt after gunmen kill Mpumalanga businessman and his family

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt after gunmen killed a family of four.
  • Police are searching for gunmen who wiped out a Mpumalanga family.
  • Johnson Fakude, his wife, Gift Matsane, and their two daughters, Princess and Priscilla Fakude, were shot dead at their home on Tuesday night.
  • Neighbours reported seeing two men jumping over a wall after gunshots were heard at the house.

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt after gunmen wiped out a family of four.

Johnson Fakude, 58, his wife, Gift Matsane, 50, and their daughters, Princess Fakude, 11, and Priscilla Fakude, 8, were found dead at their home in Rebone, Casteel, near Bushbuckridge.

Johnson is the owner of Faduku Cash Loan in Bushbuckridge and Acornhoek.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the family was killed on Tuesday night. He said neighbours heard gunshots coming from the home at around 19:30.

Afterwards, two men were seen jumping over a wall and disappearing into the darkness in the direction of the R40 road, said Mohlala.

Mohlala added: 

Subsequently, police and medical personnel were notified about the incident. Upon their arrival, they found that a man, aged 58, his wife, aged 50, and their two daughters, aged 11 and 8 were shot ... dead ... The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage, and the victims were identified by their family. Police opened [four cases] of murder, hence the manhunt for suspects.

"The report indicates that the body of the husband was found outside, meanwhile, the bodies of the wife and children were found in the sitting room with school books, which suggests that the mother was probably assisting them with their homework," said Mohlala.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the "brutal" murder of the family and ordered the swift arrest of the perpetrators.

Manamela said: 

We would like to send our condolences to the family of the murdered victims. What has happened is so sad and can never be wished on anyone. Those suspects must be hunted down and brought to book immediately. We know our community will not disappoint us [by assisting] with information that we need at this point in time.

Bushbuckridge police have urged anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the perpetrators to contact Detective Colonel Dumisani Mbokane on 082 556 5630 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Mohlala said members of the public can also share information via the My SAPS app. All information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous, Mohlala added.

