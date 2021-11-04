53m ago

Cops make arrest in connection with video of naked woman trashing Capitec branch

Tammy Petersen
Police have made an arrest in terms of a naked woman in Capitec.
Jacques Stander, Gallo Images
  • A woman has been arrested for trashing a Capitec branch in Strand.
  • She has been charged with malicious damage to property.
  • The bank is investigating the incident.

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested for trashing a Capitec branch in Strand while naked, Western Cape police said on Thursday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said Strand police opened a malicious damage to property case.

READ | Capitec investigating after video goes viral of upset naked woman at Cape Town branch

Amid claims that the incident was sparked by a declined loan application, as well as allegations that the woman had been distraught because after paying for an extended period, she was still deeply indebted, the bank would only confirm that it was probing the incident.

It said in a statement:

We at Capitec are as perplexed by this matter which happened at the Strand branch as everyone else and we are trying to get to the bottom of this.

Clips of the incident show a woman attempting to grab a computer screen from a consultant's desk as he walks away, attending to a phone call. She then walks over and screams at another employee before grabbing something from a neighbouring desk and throwing it on the floor.

Customers and staff leave the branch as the woman, dressed only in her sandals, continues. A security guard eventually escorts her out.

Details about the woman's state of mind and events that led up to the incident are unclear.

Van Wyk said the woman who was arrested would appear in the Strand Magistrate's Court once charged.

