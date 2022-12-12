Cops on routine patrol rescue naked 'kidnapped' man, arrest four suspects

Four people have been arrested for allegedly robbing and abducting a man in Vaalbank, Mpumalanga.

The victim was found naked after he was abducted outside a tavern and robbed.

The man was lured into the perpetrators' vehicle to give them directions.

Mpumalanga police officers doing routine patrols rescued a man from his abductors when they stopped a vehicle and found him naked in a vehicle.

The 30-year-old man was allegedly abducted at a tavern in Middelburg on Saturday by four people, aged 18 to 29.

The victim was apparently at the tavern in Vaalbank when a white car pulled up. Three men, a woman and a baby were in the car, said police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

The group reportedly asked for directions to another tavern before asking the victim to get into the car to show them the way.

"After getting inside the car, it is said that the suspects took a different direction and demanded cash as well as some of his valuables while he was severely beaten by these people," said Mohlala.

The suspects reportedly stopped on a gravel road next to a bridge and stripped the victim naked.

"Once they were done, it is said that the female suspect discouraged her accomplices, who suggested that he be thrown into the water. They then got into their vehicle with the victim, who was still naked," said Mohlala.

The car was spotted by police officers on patrol, who stopped the vehicle and rescued the victim before arresting the four suspects.

"These members were spot on as they smelt a rat as one of the passengers was naked. Upon investigation, it transpired that he had been kidnapped and tortured."

They would be charged with abduction, robbery and assault, said Mohlala.

He added: "Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding other charges as the investigation continues. All four are expected to appear in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court on Monday."

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela welcomed the arrests and applauded the vigilance of the officers.

"The members did well and came at the right time to save the life of the innocent victim. We would also like to caution the public to take note that suspects always try all the tricks in the book to get what they want, so people should always be watchful," said Manamela.