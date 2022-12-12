1h ago

add bookmark

Cops on routine patrol rescue naked 'kidnapped' man, arrest four suspects

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Four people were arrested for allegedly abducting and robbing a man outside a tavern.
Four people were arrested for allegedly abducting and robbing a man outside a tavern.
PHOTO: André Damons
  • Four people have been arrested for allegedly robbing and abducting a man in Vaalbank, Mpumalanga.
  • The victim was found naked after he was abducted outside a tavern and robbed.
  • The man was lured into the perpetrators' vehicle to give them directions.

Mpumalanga police officers doing routine patrols rescued a man from his abductors when they stopped a vehicle and found him naked in a vehicle.

The 30-year-old man was allegedly abducted at a tavern in Middelburg on Saturday by four people, aged 18 to 29.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The victim was apparently at the tavern in Vaalbank when a white car pulled up. Three men, a woman and a baby were in the car, said police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

The group reportedly asked for directions to another tavern before asking the victim to get into the car to show them the way.

"After getting inside the car, it is said that the suspects took a different direction and demanded cash as well as some of his valuables while he was severely beaten by these people," said Mohlala.

The suspects reportedly stopped on a gravel road next to a bridge and stripped the victim naked.

"Once they were done, it is said that the female suspect discouraged her accomplices, who suggested that he be thrown into the water. They then got into their vehicle with the victim, who was still naked," said Mohlala.

READ | Man arrested in Johannesburg while allegedly planning to kidnap a child

The car was spotted by police officers on patrol, who stopped the vehicle and rescued the victim before arresting the four suspects.

"These members were spot on as they smelt a rat as one of the passengers was naked. Upon investigation, it transpired that he had been kidnapped and tortured."

They would be charged with abduction, robbery and assault, said Mohlala.

He added: "Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding other charges as the investigation continues. All four are expected to appear in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court on Monday."

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela welcomed the arrests and applauded the vigilance of the officers.

"The members did well and came at the right time to save the life of the innocent victim. We would also like to caution the public to take note that suspects always try all the tricks in the book to get what they want, so people should always be watchful," said Manamela.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrimecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should accept responsibility for the dire state of Eskom’s power system?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
4% - 354 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
34% - 3258 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
30% - 2839 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
32% - 3063 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.47
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.45
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
18.47
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.83
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,795.02
-0.3%
Silver
23.44
-0.1%
Palladium
1,923.88
-1.6%
Platinum
1,019.03
-0.9%
Brent Crude
76.10
-0.1%
Top 40
68,579
+0.3%
All Share
74,709
+0.2%
Resource 10
73,196
-0.2%
Industrial 25
93,143
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,426
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

3h ago

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo