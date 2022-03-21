Cops on the hunt for gunmen who killed 2 women, 4 men in Khayelitsha

Six people were gunned down at the Enkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha over the weekend.

Crime scene experts have been combing the scene in search of clues.

National Police Minister Bheki Cele has promised more boots on the ground to restore calm and increase safety.

The Western Cape government has welcomed Police Minister Bheki Cele’s commitment to increase SAPS support in violence-torn Khayelitsha, after yet another six people were shot dead in the Enkanini informal settlement on Sunday.

Western Cape organised crime detectives are on the hunt for the gunmen who killed two women and four men in Lindela Road.

According to the police, three gunmen opened fire on the victims.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said:

After being alerted to the shooting incident, police arrived and found the bodies of five victims strewn across two scenes. A sixth person died on arrival at a medical facility.

This is the second mass shooting in the area in the space of a week. Five people were similarly killed last week by unknown gunmen in the neighbouring Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini.



The first shooting in the area prompted a street imbizo by Cele, who assured residents that more resources and more boots on the ground would be pumped into the area.

Potelwa added that the motive for the mass shooting was still unknown.

She said:

Organised crime detectives are still trying to piece together information as part of their investigation into the murders.

Condemning the murders, acting community safety MEC Anroux Marais said an increase in police support was urgently needed to bring calm, increase safety, and to ensure the killers were brought to book.



"As we today commemorate Human Rights Day, I am absolutely devastated by these killings and particularly the violation of the most basic human right to life. While I condemn these murders in the strongest terms, I call on anyone with information regarding these shootings, which could assist SAPS in their investigation, to immediately come forward," she said.

"We call on SAPS to leave no stone unturned in their investigation to ensure that those who are guilty face the full might of the law."

Marais said the Western Cape government aimed to halve the murder rate in the province by 2029 through its Provincial Safety Plan.





