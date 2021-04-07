Cops on the lookout for 3 men who escaped from the Kriel police station's holding cells

Mpumalanga police have asked the public to be on the lookout for three men who broke out of the Kriel police station's holding cells on Wednesday.



Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said police officers heard a noise coming from the direction of the cells on Wednesday morning.

On investigation, they discovered that Siyabonga Mlotshwa, Thabo Motaung and Njabulo Nelson Khoza were gone.

They face charges of robbery, possession of drugs, housebreaking and theft, as well as contravention of the Immigration Act.

A case of escape from lawful custody was immediately opened and an investigation is underway.

The police asked that information on their whereabouts be passed anonymously to Detective Sergeant Sipho Nkuna on 072 790 9238 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.