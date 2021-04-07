2h ago

add bookmark

Cops on the lookout for 3 men who escaped from the Kriel police station's holding cells

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three have escaped from a police station's holding cells.
Three have escaped from a police station's holding cells.
iStock

Mpumalanga police have asked the public to be on the lookout for three men who broke out of the Kriel police station's holding cells on Wednesday.  

Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said police officers heard a noise coming from the direction of the cells on Wednesday morning.  

On investigation, they discovered that Siyabonga Mlotshwa, Thabo Motaung and Njabulo Nelson Khoza were gone.  

They face charges of robbery, possession of drugs, housebreaking and theft, as well as contravention of the Immigration Act.  

A case of escape from lawful custody was immediately opened and an investigation is underway.  

The police asked that information on their whereabouts be passed anonymously to Detective Sergeant Sipho Nkuna on 072 790 9238 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrime
Lottery
2 players scoop R218K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5937 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1728 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7182 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.57
(+0.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.01
(-0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.29
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.09
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,736.76
(-0.4)
Silver
25.14
(-0.1)
Platinum
1,230.50
(-0.9)
Brent Crude
62.74
(+1.0)
Palladium
2,625.49
(-2.3)
All Share
67,160
(-1.3)
Top 40
61,410
(-1.5)
Financial 15
12,200
(-0.6)
Industrial 25
87,501
(-2.7)
Resource 10
68,336
(-0.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo