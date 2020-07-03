1h ago

add bookmark

Cops open hearts and wallets to 7-year-old allegedly raped by three relatives in Kimberley

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Kimberley cops give back to 7-year-old girl.
Kimberley cops give back to 7-year-old girl.
SAPS
  • Kimberley police have raised money for 7-year-old girl after hearing about her traumatic ordeal. 
  • A group of police officers took money to the house of the guardian of the girl. 
  • The officers handed over money to purchase soft toys, blankets and sweets. 

Kimberley police officers "emotionally affected" by the case of a 7-year-old girl, alleged to have been raped by her stepfather and two other male relatives, opened up their hearts and wallets to try and alleviate some of the child's trauma.   

On Tuesday, a group of police officers went the house of the guardian in whose care the little girl has been placed in Greenpoint in Kimberley to hand over money.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien, the officers handed over money to purchase soft toys, blankets and sweets for the girl and her guardian. 

COPS
Kimberley police lend helping had to 7-year-old rape victim. (Supplied: SAPS)
 

The girl was allegedly raped, since January 2020, by her stepfather, and two other male relatives.

"The [girl's] trauma and suffering affected the members emotionally resulting in them reaching out to the victim," provincial head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit in the Northern Cape, Brigadier Nicky Mills said.

Mills indicated that the police would assist the victim to obtain a birth certificate from Home Affairs.

He also warned perpetrators of sexual offences that police would ensure they are punished with the full might of the law.

Related Links
Police give back to the community
Metro police donate money for school shoes
WATCH | SA comes to the rescue: Local company donates 30 000 masks to fight coronavirus
Read more on:
sapskimberleychild abuse
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
27% - 3302 votes
Yes, more than one person
25% - 3009 votes
No I don't
48% - 5921 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.02
(-0.46)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(-0.38)
ZAR/EUR
19.13
(-0.34)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.29)
Gold
1774.43
(-0.02)
Silver
18.05
(+0.69)
Platinum
807.99
(+0.12)
Brent Crude
42.92
(+2.64)
Palladium
1914.00
(+1.48)
All Share
54521.90
(-0.17)
Top 40
50179.89
(-0.26)
Financial 15
10150.02
(-0.64)
Industrial 25
76554.73
(+0.52)
Resource 10
50138.02
(-1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

8h ago

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo