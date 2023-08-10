1h ago

Share

Cops probe death of British national believed to have been shot dead during taxi strike

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A British national was among five people killed during an ongoing taxi strike in Cape Town.
  • He was killed a week ago in Nyanga, while he was with two others and an infant.
  • Among those killed was a Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officer who was carrying out patrols during the strike.

Police are continuing with their investigation into the death of a British national, who was killed in a shooting that is believed to be related to the ongoing taxi stayaway in Cape Town.

The 40-year-old man was killed in Nyanga last Thursday. Two other people and an infant who were with him at the time were taken to hospital for treatment for shock, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said.

Taxi operators and drivers embarked on the stayaway last Thursday to protest over grievances related to the City of Cape Town's impoundment of their vehicles.

The stayaway has been accompanied by violence.

Rocks and bricks have been hurled at passing cars and municipal vehicles, and Golden Arrow buses have been vandalised and torched. The strike has already cost Golden Arrow Bus Services millions after 10 of its buses were torched during the strike action.

Speaking in Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the British man was one of five people killed since the province-wide taxi strike started last week.

On Friday, Law Enforcement Advancement Plan LEAP) officer Zanikhaya Kwinana, 32, was killed in a drive-by shooting, also in Nyanga. He and two colleagues were carrying out patrols during the strike.

On Saturday, a man was killed in Mfuleni.

On Monday, two people were killed during violence and road blockades related to the strike - one in Airport Approach Road and another in Borcherds Quarry Road.

As the mayhem continues, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has been locked in negotiations with transport authorities.

READ | Cape Town mayor promises no 'malicious' impounding of taxis, as talks to end strike continue into night

At the heart of the dispute is a disagreement over the legislation governing the impoundment of vehicles.

The City of Cape Town says the taxis were impounded for offences under the National Land Transport Act. 

But according to Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, the City is adding sanctions that do not exist in national legislation and that the impoundments were "not in terms of the law.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
santacosapscity of cape towncape townwestern capecrime and courtsproteststaxi protests
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What is one area that you think is key to unlocking the empowerment of South Africa women?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ensuring equal pay
17% - 358 votes
Putting an end to GBV
35% - 735 votes
Boosting job creation
37% - 783 votes
Easing the burden of care
5% - 115 votes
Upholding reproductive justice
6% - 126 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

08 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.85
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
24.08
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.80
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.39
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
900.25
+0.1%
Palladium
1,250.03
0.0%
Gold
1,920.11
+0.3%
Silver
22.71
+0.2%
Brent Crude
87.55
+1.6%
Top 40
71,976
+0.9%
All Share
77,485
+0.8%
Resource 10
60,767
+1.2%
Industrial 25
107,471
+1.0%
Financial 15
17,343
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo