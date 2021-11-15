Cops probe separate double murders after bloody night in Cape Town

Cape Town police are probing two double murders.

The first murder, in Mfuleni, saw a man and woman killed during an alleged robbery.

In Langa, two men were shot dead in a taxi.

In Mfuleni, police officers responded to an incident in which a man and a woman had been fatally shot. Another woman was injured, said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

Traut said:

At around 20:25, three armed suspects gained access to a residence in Melani Street, Driftsands, Mfuleni, during a house robbery and shot three people – a 40-year-old male and two 37-year-old females. The male and one of the females succumbed to [their wounds] while the other one sustained a gunshot wound to her leg.

The shooters fled the scene with their cellphones, in one of the victims' silver Peugeot. They were yet to be apprehended, said Traut.

Ten minutes later at around 20:45, two men were shot dead in a taxi in Jungle Walk, Langa, said Traut.

Unknown gunmen allegedly opened fire on the two men. One of the victims was a police officer.

Traut said:

Two passengers in the back of the taxi escaped the attack unharmed. One of the victims was identified as a 28-year-old constable stationed at Delft police station, who was off duty at the time of the incident. The motive for the attack on the victims is yet to be determined, and the suspects are yet to be apprehended.

Police have appealed to the public to come forward with information to assist them in apprehending the shooters by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

