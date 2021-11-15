Cops probe separate double murders after bloody night in Cape Town

- Cape Town police are probing two double murders.
- The first murder, in Mfuleni, saw a man and woman killed during an alleged robbery.
- In Langa, two men were shot dead in a taxi.
Police are probing two separate double murders,
which took place within 10 minutes of each other in Cape Town on Saturday night.
In Mfuleni, police officers responded to an incident in which a man and a woman had been fatally shot. Another woman was injured, said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.
Traut said:
The shooters fled the scene with their cellphones, in one of the victims' silver Peugeot. They were yet to be apprehended, said Traut.
Ten minutes later at around 20:45, two men were shot dead in a taxi in Jungle Walk, Langa, said Traut.
Unknown gunmen allegedly opened fire on the two men. One of the victims was a police officer.
Traut said:
Police have appealed to the public to come forward with information to assist them in apprehending the shooters by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
