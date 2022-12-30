Cops raid chop shop in Tembisa and seize vehicles reported stolen in Gauteng, Mpumalanga

A 53-year-old man was arrested when police raided an alleged chop shop in Tembisa.

This was after police received a tip-off that the property was allegedly being used to store stolen and hijacked vehicles.

The vehicles that were recovered had been reported stolen in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

Police officers raided the property on Thursday after receiving a tip-off that it was being used to store stolen and hijacked vehicles, said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

Toyota minibuses that were stolen in Gauteng and Mpumalanga were among the vehicles that were recovered.

"During the search, police recovered cars that were reported stolen in Duduza, Sebenza, Dennilton and Middelburg. Several car parts [were] tampered with, [and] grinders suspected to have been used to remove original vehicle identification numbers and stencils used to print numbers were seized," said Masondo.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court soon.

The arrest is one of more than 1 000 made during Operation O Kae Molao, said Masondo.

"Detectives in Gauteng arrested more than 920 people during the tracing of wanted suspects. These suspects were on the run after committing crimes that included murder, attempted murder, rape, robbery, car hijacking and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm," he said.

Undocumented foreign nationals were also taken into custody as part of the operation.



