1h ago

add bookmark

Cops recover bag with guns, ammo at picnic spot in the Western Cape

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cops have found ammunition at a picnic spot.
Cops have found ammunition at a picnic spot.
News24

Police recovered a bag loaded with firearms and over 100 rounds of ammunition in Swellendam in the Western Cape.

The weapons were found in a sports bag in Appelsbosch on Monday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said police were alerted to the bag by a member of the public.

Firearms
Firearms that were recovered in Swellendam.

"Members were on patrol at about 18:30, when they were alerted about a suspicious bag seen next to the road at a picnic spot by a member of the public. Upon arrival at the picnic spot, they noticed an abandoned black sports bag. Inside the bag, police discovered illegal firearms, firearm parts and ammunition," said Spies.

The weapons included an R1 rifle, a handgun, 105 R1 live rounds and three 9mm rounds.

Spies said police are investigating the matter. No one has been arrested.

"Police management have thanked the member of the public who conveyed the important information to the police. This unselfish act contributes greatly to policing efforts to remove illegal firearms out of the hands of criminals, to ensure that communities are and feel safe," Spies said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
2 people bag R250k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3225 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2219 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3111 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.92
(+0.18)
ZAR/GBP
20.85
(+0.10)
ZAR/EUR
18.05
(+0.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.36)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.28)
Gold
1734.53
(+0.62)
Silver
26.72
(+0.88)
Platinum
1208.00
(+1.85)
Brent Crude
63.29
(-1.13)
Palladium
2374.50
(+1.28)
All Share
68510.75
(+1.44)
Top 40
63104.70
(+1.61)
Financial 15
12568.48
(+0.90)
Industrial 25
89150.72
(+1.21)
Resource 10
70539.82
(+2.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo