Cops recover guns, phones, laptops, medication from suspects linked to hijackings of courier vans

Police have arrested seven suspects they believe could be linked to the hijacking of courier vans in Gauteng.

Three were arrested with the stolen goods in Dobsonville following a shootout with the police.

Four others were caught in a house in Rockville.

Soweto police recovered medication, cellphones and clothes when they arrested seven suspects who had allegedly hijacked and robbed delivery vans in two separate incidents.



Police also recovered some stolen goods and a firearm which were allegedly robbed from a security guard.

Three suspects were arrested in Dobsonville and four in Rockville. The two incidents took place on Wednesday.

At about 13:45, along Jonas Moabi Street in Dobsonville, Soweto, police officers were involved in a shootout with three suspects aged 20 and 25 who had allegedly hijacked a courier van earlier.

The van was delivering cellphones to Dobsonville Mall when it was hijacked at gunpoint by four males who had also disarmed an escort security car.

The robbers drove away with the phones in their getaway vehicle.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police recovered a courier NP200 light delivery vehicle, three unlicensed firearms and cellphones worth R210 000.

The suspects will face charges of attempted murder, possession of a hijacked motor vehicle, stolen property, unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

They were also found to be in South Africa illegally and have been charged with contravention of the Immigration Act. They were expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court soon.

In another incident, police arrested four suspects soon after they allegedly hijacked a courier truck and stole laptops, medication, and clothes.

They were arrested in Rockville, Soweto.

"The suspects were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and various passports. The courier truck driver was hijacked in Ekurhuleni and later dumped a few kilometres away. The suspects drove the truck to an isolated place where they offloaded some of the goods to their own vehicle.

"The police collaborated with the tracker company and the information led them to a house in Rockville where four suspects were found. Upon searching their car, police found different kinds of medication, clothes with price tags [still attached] and laptops, among other items," said Masondo.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the items were stolen from the hijacked truck.

The suspects will face charges of car hijacking, kidnapping, possession of suspected stolen goods, an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, praised those involved in the arrest of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing to establish if the suspects could be linked to other robberies and hijackings of courier trucks in Gauteng.

In another incident, on 26 April, police from the Gauteng Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit received a tip-off regarding suspects who had suspected stolen cell phones in their possession.

"The police pounced on the flats in the Johannesburg Central Business District and found three suspects in possession of more than 25 new cellphones that include iPhones, Samsung, and Huawei models, worth more than R350 000. One of the suspects, was also found with drugs," said Masondo.



