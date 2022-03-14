1h ago

add bookmark

Cops recovered R66m of the funds slain Absa IT specialist allegedly stole, court hears

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Athembile Mpani and Gershom Matomane in court.
Athembile Mpani and Gershom Matomane in court.
NPA
  • Police have managed to recover R66 million of the R103 million that was allegedly stolen by deceased Absa IT specialist  Xolela Masebeni. 
  • Masebeni's wife, Athembile Mpani, and her co-accused appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gauteng on Monday.
  • Masebeni was shot dead two weeks ago in the Eastern Cape.

Police have managed to recover R66 million of the R103 million that slain Absa IT specialist Xolela Masebeni allegedly stole from the bank, the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court heard on Monday.

Masebeni's widow, Athembile Mpani, appeared in court on Monday on charges of theft, fraud and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. 

It is alleged that she benefited after Masebeni fraudulently transferred R103 million from the bank into six different bank accounts between September and December 2021.

On Monday, a dishevelled Mpani appeared in court alongside her co-accused, Gershom Matomane, who wore a suit and crisp shirt. The co-accused is charged with theft and money laundering.

It was the first time Mpani and Matomane appeared in court together after the latter was arrested in the Western Cape while attending another fraud matter. 

READ | Third suspect in R103m Absa theft arrested while in court for allegedly stealing R3.4m from Capitec

News24 previously reported that R74 million of the money that was stolen was transferred into Matomane's account. 

The court heard that police had managed to recover R66 million of the stolen money and that some had been used to buy cars in Durban. 

The case against Masebeni was withdrawn during the appearance on Monday.

The couple was out on R50 000 bail each when Masebeni was shot dead outside his home in Unathi Mkefa, Ezibeleni, in the Eastern Cape in February. 

According to police, he and four friends were sitting in the yard when two unknown men accosted him.

He stood up and approached the men and they opened fire. An unidentified person was wounded at the same property just days later.

Eastern Cape police said they were investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said investigations were still ongoing and that the possibility of more arrests had not been ruled out.

Mpani and Matomane are out on bail and are expected to appear in court again on 12 May.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
absaxolela masebenigautengjohannesburgfraudcourts
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 7170 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 14134 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.04
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.63
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.49
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,958.27
-1.5%
Silver
25.20
-2.6%
Palladium
2,369.50
-15.5%
Platinum
1,046.00
-3.3%
Brent Crude
112.67
+3.0%
Top 40
65,445
-2.8%
All Share
71,855
-2.5%
Resource 10
79,711
-3.7%
Industrial 25
77,531
-3.4%
Financial 15
16,213
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo