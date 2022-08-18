Cops 'refused' to chase down armed men who snatched 6-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar, family claims

It's been more than 24 hours since the abduction of six-year old Shanawaaz Asghar.

The distraught family say police refused to chase down the six armed men linked to the abduction.

On Thursday, a high-level police meeting took place in Kensington.

The distraught family of a six-year-old Grade R pupil from Kensington, Cape Town, who was abducted on Wednesday morning, claim the police failed to chase down the perpetrators shortly after the child was taken.



Six armed men snatched Shanawaaz Asghar on the corner of 4th Avenue and Ninth Street and forced him into a silver VW Polo.

Now, a family spokesperson, Dawood Esack, said the boy's father begged police for assistance, but was apparently turned away.

He said:

It was very disappointing because when the suspects took the child, the father chased after them and then managed to get a police van. He informed them about the kidnapping and they said the father must show them where the child was taken [from]... and they didn't chase the suspects.

In response, police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the management of Kensington police had not received an official complaint in this regard and were, therefore, not in a position to comment on the claims.

"Further be advised that any individual who is of the opinion that SAPS acted wrongfully regarding the kidnapping in Kensington is encouraged to lodge an official complaint with police management, so the matter can be investigated," he said.

Esack said the boy's parents were distraught.

"I am aware of unconfirmed ransom claims doing the rounds on social media; nothing [is] verified at this stage."

Esack said that, once the child was found, they would consider complaining about the police's conduct.

On Thursday, a high-level police meeting took place in Kensington about the abduction.

The chairperson of the Kensington Community Policing Forum, Cheslyn Steenberg, told Radio 786 the family was traumatised.

"Police updated us last night, and we are looking into the family's business interests to look into possible extortion because our community has become vulnerable to this," he said.

Steenberg told the radio station that a person of interest was identified, which has yet to be confirmed by police.

Meanwhile, the search for Shanawaaz has intensified.

Social media platforms have shared images of the missing boy, while Instagram issued an amber alert to its users in the vicinity.



