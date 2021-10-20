47m ago

Cops search for suspects after four killed in Pretoria shooting

  • Four people have been killed in a Pretoria shooting.
  • An unknown number of people were injured and transported to hospital.
  • The motive for the shooting has not yet been established.

Gauteng police were investigating a shooting in Pretoria that left four people dead and an unknown number of people injured.

The shooting took place in the Itireleng informal settlement in Laudium on Sunday.

When police arrived on the scene, they found four people had died of gunshot wounds, said police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

"Police were called to the scene in Itireleng at approximately 23:55 and found four men with gunshot wounds. The four victims were later declared dead on the crime scene," added Muridili.

READ | 'The kids keep asking about their mom': Mitchells Plain family in mourning after mass shooting

She said it was reported that an unknown number of people sustained injuries during the attack and were taken to various local hospitals.

"Police investigators are following up to determine the number of people that are being treated in hospitals," said Muridili.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

"Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in apprehending the suspects to please call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111," said Muridili.

