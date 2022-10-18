Cops shoot suspected robber, arrest another after he tried to use child as human shield

Mpumalanga police foiled an armed robbery in Leslie and arrested five people.

One of the alleged robbers was shot by police.

A second suspect was arrested after allegedly attempting to use a child as a human shield.

Three more suspects were arrested hours later while hiding in the ceiling of the shop.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said five men attempted to rob the shop in Leslie on Saturday afternoon when police interrupted them.

Mohlala said the men held the 51-year-old shop owner, his wife, employees, and customers hostage.

Police officers shot one of the gunmen after he pointed a firearm at them. He was arrested and transported to the hospital, and a gun was confiscated. The serial number of the firearm had been filed off.

A second suspect was arrested after he tried to use a six-year-old girl as a human shield.

"The police continued with their search for more suspects until late evening when an extra three suspects were tracked and arrested while hiding in the ceiling. Those three were caught, and firearms with their serial numbers filed off were also found in their possession.

"In total, three firearms were confiscated from the suspects, with ten live ammunitions (sic) seized," said Mohlala.

Four suspects, aged 27 to 40, are expected to appear in the Leslie Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, while the wounded suspect will appear as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.