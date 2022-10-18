1h ago

add bookmark

Cops shoot suspected robber, arrest another after he tried to use child as human shield

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mpumalanga police foiled a business robbery in which an alleged robber was shot.
Mpumalanga police foiled a business robbery in which an alleged robber was shot.
PHOTO: André Damons
  • Mpumalanga police foiled an armed robbery in Leslie and arrested five people.
  • One of the alleged robbers was shot by police.
  • A second suspect was arrested after allegedly attempting to use a child as a human shield.

Mpumalanga police foiled a business robbery in which one alleged robber was shot, while another was arrested after attempting to use a child as a human shield.

Three more suspects were arrested hours later while hiding in the ceiling of the shop.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said five men attempted to rob the shop in Leslie on Saturday afternoon when police interrupted them.

Mohlala said the men held the 51-year-old shop owner, his wife, employees, and customers hostage.

READ | Belhar mother of two killed by stray bullet as she drops her kids off at school

Police officers shot one of the gunmen after he pointed a firearm at them. He was arrested and transported to the hospital, and a gun was confiscated. The serial number of the firearm had been filed off.

A second suspect was arrested after he tried to use a six-year-old girl as a human shield.

"The police continued with their search for more suspects until late evening when an extra three suspects were tracked and arrested while hiding in the ceiling. Those three were caught, and firearms with their serial numbers filed off were also found in their possession.

"In total, three firearms were confiscated from the suspects, with ten live ammunitions (sic) seized," said Mohlala.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Four suspects, aged 27 to 40, are expected to appear in the Leslie Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, while the wounded suspect will appear as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangashootingscrimecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 2845 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
42% - 6887 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 152 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
39% - 6409 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.12
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.44
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.82
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.40
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,651.88
+0.1%
Silver
18.69
+0.1%
Palladium
2,017.00
+0.9%
Platinum
917.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
91.62
-0.0%
Top 40
59,814
+0.3%
All Share
66,361
+0.3%
Resource 10
61,708
-0.3%
Industrial 25
80,689
+0.8%
Financial 15
14,669
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

6h ago

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon

6h ago

Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo