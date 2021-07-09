Cops, traffic chief among those arrested in R200m cocaine bust

Two police officers, a traffic chief and a civilian have been arrested after a haul of cocaine with an estimated street value of R200 million was allegedly discovered in a police bakkie.



Police on Friday received a complaint of a suspected hijacked cargo truck at Aeroton business premises in Johannesburg.

They subsequently found 23 bags containing cocaine in a parked bakkie on the premises, said Colonel Brenda Muridili.

It's alleged the truck was used to transport the drugs from Durban Harbour to Johannesburg, where it was then transferred to a state vehicle.

This is a developing story.