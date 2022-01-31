1h ago

Cops who fail to open domestic violence cases could be guilty of misconduct - Cyril Ramaphosa

Nicole McCain
Police officers who fail to open domestic violence cases can now be charged with misconduct, according to new legislation.
PHOTO: Esa Alexander, Gallo Images, The Times
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa says police officers who refuse to take action when there are domestic violence complaints may be guilty of misconduct under new legislation.
  • He signed off on three important pieces of gender-based violence legislation.
  • The legislation aims to protect women and children from domestic and gender-based violence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that police officers who fail to open domestic violence cases can now be charged with misconduct.

On Friday, Ramaphosa signed off the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act Amendment Bill, the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Bill, and the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill

"Late last year, I received a letter from a group of concerned citizens calling on the government to protect the women and children of this country from violence. Pointing to an increase in rape and sexual assault, they wrote that as women they continue to live in fear; they are losing their faith in the law. I was deeply moved and touched by their account of the fear that the women of our country are subjected to on a daily basis," Ramaphosa said.

"In response to the suffering that women and children are subjected to, we have passed laws designed to protect them."

The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act Amendment Bill expands the scope of the National Register for Sex Offenders. It also regulates the reporting duty of people who are aware that sexual offences have been committed against vulnerable people.

The new Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Act protects the vulnerable from secondary victimisation by allowing courts to appoint intermediaries through which a minor, a disabled person or an elderly person can be examined in proceedings. It also allows for the extended use of evidence by means of an audio-visual link.

The new law also tightens up the State's bail regime.

The Domestic Violence Amendment Bill introduces a number of support mechanisms for the implementation of protection orders, such as online applications for a protection order against acts of domestic violence and obligates State departments to provide certain services to victims of domestic violence.

The Act also now expressly protects the elderly from all forms of domestic violence.

Ramaphosa said:

I have repeatedly said that we should not allow survivors of gender-based violence to be further traumatised by the legal system. Survivors of gender-based violence often complain of ill-treatment or disregard for their concerns when they lay complaints at police stations. SAPS members who fail to comply with their obligations under the new law will be guilty of misconduct.

In addition, all adults who know or suspect that domestic violence is being perpetrated against a child, a person with a mental disability or an elderly person are obliged to report such acts to a social worker or to the police. Failure to do so is a criminal offence.

"As the government, we have promised to provide the legal protection and support an abused person needs for themselves, their children and those close to them.

"The passage of these new laws is a step in this direction. But it is not the solution. We must prevent violence and abuse from happening in the first place. Working together as a society, we must use our voice, our agency and our reserves of courage to forever end the violence perpetrated by men against women and children."

