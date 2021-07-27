1h ago

add bookmark

Cornwall Hill College: SAHRC asks for written submissions as it probes racism claims

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pupils at Cornwall Hill College in Pretoria protest against racism.
Pupils at Cornwall Hill College in Pretoria protest against racism.
Deaan Vivier
  • Cornwall Hill College is at the centre of accusations of racism and discrimination.
  • The SAHRC is investigating the claims.
  • Written submissions must be made by Friday, 3 September 2021.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is calling on Cornwall Hill College management, board of directors, current and former pupils, staff and other interested parties to make written submissions as it investigates claims of racism and a lack of diversity at the school.

The commission is probing the prestigious school following a demonstration held by parents and pupils in May, during which they raised concerns about various issues. 

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi also attended the demonstration.

Parents and pupils spoke about the lack of inclusion and a hair policy that discriminated against black pupils' natural hair. 

They delivered a memorandum and called on the school to take concrete steps to change its culture - and to make it inclusive and supportive of different races and cultures. 

The parents also called on the school to make changes to its curriculum and how it was taught. They called on the curriculum to expose pupils to South Africa's diverse cultures as well as institutional rights and responsibilities.

Lesufi said the department would work with Cornwall Hill College to ensure change was implemented at the private school. 

READ | 'We apologise for delay in transformation': Cornwall Hill College accepts parents' memorandum

The SAHRC met the school shortly after the peaceful protest.

It agreed to act as a third party and to conduct interviews with pupils, staff, management, the board of directors and a sample of parents to get to the bottom of the issues raised. 

On Monday, the commission's Gauteng provincial manager, Buang Jones, said the probe would inquire and make findings and recommendations on the claims levelled against the school. 

"The commission will receive both written and oral submissions for the purposes of this investigation. Written submissions must reach the commission by Friday, 3 September 2021," Jones said.

Written submissions can be made via email to cmtizi@sahrc.org.za; dmabasa@sahrc.org.za; mmnyakeni@sahrc.org.za; or on WhatsApp: 082 059 6520.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sahrccornwall hill collegepretoriagautengracismeducation
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
54% - 1506 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
29% - 800 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
18% - 495 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.79
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.46
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,799.53
+0.1%
Silver
25.20
+0.1%
Palladium
2,637.51
-1.0%
Platinum
1,065.11
-0.6%
Brent Crude
74.50
+0.5%
Top 40
61,946
0.0%
All Share
68,051
0.0%
Resource 10
69,365
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,228
0.0%
Financial 15
12,705
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Schoenmaker hopes Olympic silver brings SA some joy: 'I couldn't give any more'

12m ago

Schoenmaker hopes Olympic silver brings SA some joy: 'I couldn't give any more'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 4: Schoenmaker wins SILVER for Team SA, Buitendag into...

44m ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 4: Schoenmaker wins SILVER for Team SA, Buitendag into surfing final
Team SA guaranteed another medal as surfer Buitendag makes final in Tokyo

50m ago

Team SA guaranteed another medal as surfer Buitendag makes final in Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
Blitzboks beat USA to win pool, book Olympics quarter-final date with Argentina

53m ago

Blitzboks beat USA to win pool, book Olympics quarter-final date with Argentina
Le Clos bounces back from shaky start in Tokyo, rockets into 200m butterfly final

1h ago

Le Clos bounces back from shaky start in Tokyo, rockets into 200m butterfly final
Tatjana Schoenmaker storms to silver in 100m breaststroke as SA wins first medal...

1h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker storms to silver in 100m breaststroke as SA wins first medal in Tokyo
Henri Schoeman's injury heartache in Tokyo: 'He did everything he could'

26 Jul

Henri Schoeman's injury heartache in Tokyo: 'He did everything he could'
Mission accomplished for Blitzboks 1st day in Tokyo

26 Jul

Mission accomplished for Blitzboks 1st day in Tokyo
'Nervous' Le Clos vows to get faster after qualifying scare: 'I'm still very...

26 Jul

'Nervous' Le Clos vows to get faster after qualifying scare: 'I'm still very confident'
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Tropical storm approaches Japan, affecting Olympic events

26 Jul

Tropical storm approaches Japan, affecting Olympic events
Chad le Clos avoids major upset, sneaks into 200m butterfly SFs in Tokyo

26 Jul

Chad le Clos avoids major upset, sneaks into 200m butterfly SFs in Tokyo
Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble

26 Jul

Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble
Blitzboks beat Kenya to record second win at Olympics

26 Jul

Blitzboks beat Kenya to record second win at Olympics
SA football coach Notoane ready for last chance at Olympics: 'Play for pride and...

26 Jul

SA football coach Notoane ready for last chance at Olympics: 'Play for pride and try our best'
'Immortal' Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown

26 Jul

'Immortal' Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown
SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing...

26 Jul

SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing to lose'
Japan's Nishiya, 13, becomes first women's Olympic skateboard champion

26 Jul

Japan's Nishiya, 13, becomes first women's Olympic skateboard champion
A day of heartache and history: When Team SA became Team Schoenmaker

26 Jul

A day of heartache and history: When Team SA became Team Schoenmaker
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo