Cornwall Hill College: SAHRC asks for written submissions as it probes racism claims

Cornwall Hill College is at the centre of accusations of racism and discrimination.

The SAHRC is investigating the claims.

Written submissions must be made by Friday, 3 September 2021.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is calling on Cornwall Hill College management, board of directors, current and former pupils, staff and other interested parties to make written submissions as it investigates claims of racism and a lack of diversity at the school.

The commission is probing the prestigious school following a demonstration held by parents and pupils in May, during which they raised concerns about various issues.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi also attended the demonstration.

Parents and pupils spoke about the lack of inclusion and a hair policy that discriminated against black pupils' natural hair.

They delivered a memorandum and called on the school to take concrete steps to change its culture - and to make it inclusive and supportive of different races and cultures.

The parents also called on the school to make changes to its curriculum and how it was taught. They called on the curriculum to expose pupils to South Africa's diverse cultures as well as institutional rights and responsibilities.

Lesufi said the department would work with Cornwall Hill College to ensure change was implemented at the private school.

The SAHRC met the school shortly after the peaceful protest.

It agreed to act as a third party and to conduct interviews with pupils, staff, management, the board of directors and a sample of parents to get to the bottom of the issues raised.

On Monday, the commission's Gauteng provincial manager, Buang Jones, said the probe would inquire and make findings and recommendations on the claims levelled against the school.

"The commission will receive both written and oral submissions for the purposes of this investigation. Written submissions must reach the commission by Friday, 3 September 2021," Jones said.

Written submissions can be made via email to cmtizi@sahrc.org.za; dmabasa@sahrc.org.za; mmnyakeni@sahrc.org.za; or on WhatsApp: 082 059 6520.

