24m ago

add bookmark

Coronavirus: 18 Western Cape schools closed for cleaning after positive cases

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • In total, 55 schools in the Western Cape have reported positive Covid-19 cases.
  • 18 schools did not open due to cleaning after confirmed Covid-19 cases.
  • The department will not be releasing the names of schools where positive cases have been recorded. 

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said 18 schools in the province have been closed for cleaning due to positive cases of Covid-19.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

On Monday, the department said 55 of the approximately 1 500 schools under its management have reported Covid-19 cases."This past week (ending last Friday), we have received reports from our education districts that there are 55 schools and 66 employees that have been confirmed as positive for Covid-19", department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said.

The 18 schools did not reopen this week due to cleaning.Hammond said as of Friday there were two confirmed pupil cases. One case was in the Cape Town metro east and the other in the Cape Winelands.

"These learners had been infected before arriving at school this week and have since tested positive. A strict protocol is being followed in this regard, as per our guidelines", she said.

READ | Gauteng farm school closed after mayor discovers there is no water for pupils

The WCED said parents and school staff have the right to know about any Covid-19 cases at their school. The department added schools were expected to keep staff and parents informed of developments related to Covid-19, and the steps taken to ensure their safety.

However, the department said it will not be releasing the names of schools where positive cases have been recorded, to protect the privacy of staff and pupils.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
Anxiety over PPE training
Teachers, pupils have to clean Mpumalanga schools - Sadtu
11 Gauteng teachers and a pupil test positive for Covid-19
Read more on:
western capeeducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 3554 votes
Cricket
12% - 1036 votes
Soccer
23% - 1917 votes
Golf
7% - 582 votes
Other
15% - 1280 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.72
(-0.44)
ZAR/GBP
21.19
(+0.10)
ZAR/EUR
18.88
(-0.28)
ZAR/AUD
11.61
(+0.78)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.64)
Gold
1708.11
(+0.77)
Silver
17.64
(-0.20)
Platinum
823.00
(-1.64)
Brent Crude
40.76
(-3.55)
Palladium
1960.00
(-2.51)
All Share
54221.14
(-0.85)
Top 40
49653.05
(-0.93)
Financial 15
11211.14
(-0.63)
Industrial 25
73179.06
(-0.74)
Resource 10
50018.91
(-1.19)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20161.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo