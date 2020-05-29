WRAP: Covid-19 deaths rise to 611, details for reopening of schools; and Trump drops WHO

RESOURCES
CORONAVIRUS FAQs | All your questions answered (Updated for level 4 restrictions)
SPECIAL HUB | Bored? Hungry? Fed up with the kids? We have got you covered during the lockdown
CORONAVIRUS IN SA | All the confirmed cases
29 May 23:23
South Africa now has 29 240 coronavirus cases after a spike of 1 837 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours.
There are 34 new deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 611.
Have a look at some of our top stories:
British American Tobacco in new urgent court bid to undo cigarette ban
British American Tobacco South Africa will recommence with urgent legal proceedings to challenge the government’s decision to extend the ban on tobacco sales during Level 3 of the nationwide lockdown.
The state says the ban is needed to safeguard public health, as evidence suggests cigarette smokers are more likely to
develop severe Covid-19 symptoms than non-smokers.
Here are the rules and dates for grades going back to school
The Department of Education has released rules and guidelines as the country gears up to open schools from Monday, beginning with grades 7 and 12, but if you do not want your child to attend you must apply for an exemption and home schooling.
According to the guidelines gazetted on Friday, there will be strict screening for Covid-19 at schools, and parents and guardians should start thinking of a Plan B for transport if their child is found to have one of the symptoms during the screening.
Alcohol ban resulted in 18 000 job losses in wine industry - Vinpro
Although liquor sales are allowed from 1 June, the two-month ban on the sale of alcohol, combined with a ban on exports, has had a devastating impact on the wine industry.
According to figures released by Vinpro on Thursday, about 80 wineries and 350 producers have gone out of business, and 18 000 workers have lost their jobs, GroundUp reported.
To open or not? Some places of worship stick with praying at home
Churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other recognised places of worship will be not be allowed to have more than 50 congregants, and services will only be permitted to run for two hours.
Trump says US is to cut ties with WHO
President Donald Trump said on Friday he was breaking off US ties with the World Health Organisation, which he says failed to do enough to combat the initial spread of the novel coronavirus.
Trump had already suspended funding to the UN agency, accusing it of being a "puppet" of China as the global health crisis erupted.
29 May 22:35
29 May 22:32
The WHO has been invaluable says Abdool Karim.
"We are heavily dependent on the WHO," he says.
29 May 22:23
29 May 22:16
29 May 22:00
29 May 21:55
29 May 21:41
South Africa now has 29 240 coronavirus cases after a spike of 1 837.
There are 34 new deaths bringing the total to 611.
29 May 21:38
29 May 21:20
29 May 21:19
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has approved 23 PCR tests and 20 serological tests.
These have been recommended to be validated through the NHLS.
One serological point of care test has been authorised for secondary validation to ensure there are no problems with the test.
There have been cases when countries had to recall tests because it gave false results.
By sending the test for a secondary validation, that situation will be avoided, says Dr Tumi of SAHPRA.
29 May 21:19
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has approved 23 PCR tests and 20 serological tests.
These have been recommended to be validated through the NHLS.
One serological point of care test has been authorised for secondary validation to ensure there are no problems with the test.
There have been cases when countries had to recall tests because it gave false results.
By sending the test for a secondary validation, that situation will be avoided, says Dr Tumi of SAHPRA.
29 May 21:13
29 May 21:09
29 May 21:07
29 May 21:06
29 May 21:04
29 May 21:03
29 May 21:03
29 May 20:59
29 May 20:58
29 May 20:55
29 May 20:55
29 May 20:54
29 May 20:54
29 May 20:52
29 May 20:49
South Africa's curve has been flattened. South Africa is the least severe but if we don't ensure that we use "prevention toolbox" the line could rise.
South Africa has averted the exponential curve and flattened it.
Flattening the curve is not a single event says Abdool Karim.
29 May 20:44
29 May 20:43
29 May 20:43
29 May 20:41
29 May 20:41
29 May 20:40
29 May 20:39
29 May 20:38
The Western Cape accounts for two thirds of cases.
29 May 20:37
The overall level of positive testing is low, excluding the Western Cape, says Abdool Karim.
In the Western Cape the number of tests have been going up and the propertion of tests that are positive is also increasing.
29 May 20:36
The overall level of positive testing is low, excluding the Western Cape, says Abdool Karim.
In the Western Cape the number of tests have been going up and the propertion of tests that are positive is also increasing.
29 May 20:36
The overall level of positive testing is low, excluding the Western Cape, says Abdool Karim.
In the Western Cape the number of tests have been going up and the proportion of tests that are positive is also increasing.
29 May 20:34
29 May 20:31
29 May 20:29
South Africa has made good progress with scaling up testing says Abdool Karim.
"We are having a real problem," in obtaining test kits.
29 May 20:28
29 May 20:27
29 May 20:25
From patient 0 to the time of the lockdown the virus was doubling every two days.
But since the lockdown the doubling time diminished from two to 15 days, roughly two weeks.
Doubling time is now at 12 days.
29 May 20:22
29 May 20:19
It's very difficult to stop the virus says Karim.
The first few days that a person is infected and hasn't shown symptomsis already infecting others.
Between 20 and 50% of cases are mild.
29 May 20:17
29 May 20:16
29 May 20:14
29 May 20:14
Professor Abdool Salim Karim says in the absence of a vaccine, almost everyone is at risk of infection.