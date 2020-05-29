WRAP: Covid-19 deaths rise to 611, details for reopening of schools; and Trump drops WHO

South Africa now has 29 240 coronavirus cases after a spike of 1 837 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours.



There are 34 new deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 611.





Have a look at some of our top stories:

British American Tobacco in new urgent court bid to undo cigarette ban

British American Tobacco South Africa will recommence with urgent legal proceedings to challenge the government’s decision to extend the ban on tobacco sales during Level 3 of the nationwide lockdown.

The state says the ban is needed to safeguard public health, as evidence suggests cigarette smokers are more likely to

develop severe Covid-19 symptoms than non-smokers.

Here are the rules and dates for grades going back to school

The Department of Education has released rules and guidelines as the country gears up to open schools from Monday, beginning with grades 7 and 12, but if you do not want your child to attend you must apply for an exemption and home schooling.

According to the guidelines gazetted on Friday, there will be strict screening for Covid-19 at schools, and parents and guardians should start thinking of a Plan B for transport if their child is found to have one of the symptoms during the screening.





Alcohol ban resulted in 18 000 job losses in wine industry - Vinpro

Although liquor sales are allowed from 1 June, the two-month ban on the sale of alcohol, combined with a ban on exports, has had a devastating impact on the wine industry.

According to figures released by Vinpro on Thursday, about 80 wineries and 350 producers have gone out of business, and 18 000 workers have lost their jobs, GroundUp reported.

To open or not? Some places of worship stick with praying at home

Churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other recognised places of worship will be not be allowed to have more than 50 congregants, and services will only be permitted to run for two hours.

Trump says US is to cut ties with WHO

President Donald Trump said on Friday he was breaking off US ties with the World Health Organisation, which he says failed to do enough to combat the initial spread of the novel coronavirus.

Trump had already suspended funding to the UN agency, accusing it of being a "puppet" of China as the global health crisis erupted.







