50m ago

add bookmark

Coronavirus: Cases increase by 13 285 to 350 879 as Mkhize warns SA about complacency

Azarrah Karrim
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.
GCIS
  • Positive Covid-19 cases have risen by 13 285 to 350 879, with 4 948 deaths recorded. 
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reiterated his call for South Africans to follow measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including hand-washing, mask-wearing and physical distancing.
  • "We are extremely concerned that fatigue seems to have set in and South Africans are letting down their guard at a time when the spread of infection is surging," Mkhize said.

The country has recorded 13 285 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the number to 350 879, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The death toll now stands at 4 948 after 144 new deaths were reported.

The recovery rate sits at 52%, with a total of 192 230 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 49 688 tests were conducted, taking the total to 2 422 741.

READ | Covid-19 storm is approaching - Mkhize

Appeal to adhere to recommendations

Amid concerns people are "letting down their guard", Mkhize once again appealed to all South Africans to follow non-pharmaceutical interventions in the form of hand-washing, physical distancing and mask-wearing.

This, he said, would directly impact rising numbers.

"As the government, we have mobilised every resource, every faculty and wherewithal at our disposal to effect the necessary interventions. But the government cannot manage this unilaterally. Every single South African now needs to focus on adhering to recommendations pertaining to non-pharmaceutical interventions."

He added there were concerns around some people who were not following these measures at a time when the country could least afford it.

"We are extremely concerned that fatigue seems to have set in and South Africans are letting down their guard at a time when the spread of infection is surging.

"We see poor or no social distancing in communities. Masks are being abandoned or not worn properly and there is a laxity setting in around frequent hand-washing.

"This will directly influence the rise in numbers in the next two weeks. We must all appreciate that there is a direct causal link between the surge of cases and our ability, or inability, to adhere to these very basic principles," Mkhize said.

ALSO READ | Recommended isolation time for Covid-19 patients reduced from 14 to 10 days

He warned fighting Covid-19 was dependent on South Africa's willingness to practice these measures.

"We do not have a vaccine. We do not have a cure. Our ability to break the cycle of infection depends on our willingness to remain focused and disciplined and take non-pharmaceutical interventions seriously.

"We can beat this pandemic together. We have already proved this during the lockdown. It remains in each and every citizen's hands to admonish family members, colleagues, friends who refuse to adhere to measures that protect lives by limiting the spread of this virus," Mkhize said.


Breakdown

Covid-19 breakdown 18 July 2020 (Sourced: Department of Health)
Covid-19 breakdown 18 July 2020 (Sourced: Department of Health)

Related Links
Q&A with Cosas: Some ANC leaders want schools open 'for their own business arrangements'
SATURDAY PROFILE | Nic Spaull: SA needed Covid-19 for social change
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
Read more on:
department of healthzweli mkhizecoronavirushealth
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
18% - 1428 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
44% - 3398 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
38% - 2966 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

15h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

13h ago

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo