33m ago

add bookmark

Coronavirus cases soaring 'exponentially' in South Africa, says Mkhize

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zweli Mkhize, the Minister of Health.
Zweli Mkhize, the Minister of Health.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • South Africa is being hit with an exponential growth in Covid-19 cases.
  • New cases have grown to 10 000 per day.
  • The worst-hit region is the Western Cape.

South Africa, the country worst-hit by the coronavirus on the continent, has registered more than 10 000 daily cases as infections surge at an exponential rate, the health minister said.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The Covid-19 positivity rate - the proportion of tests that come back positive - has topped 21%, far exceeding the "ideal" rate of 10%, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a tweet late on Wednesday.

South Africa reined in its first wave of the virus, which occurred in July, when the new cases topped 12 000 daily.

Numbers then gradually came down, to below 1 000 in September.

On Monday, the figure had risen to around 8 000, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce new restrictions, in particular a curfew from 23:00 and the closure of some beaches in the south-east at the start of the summer.

"Today we have breached the 10 000 mark for new cases," Mkhize said. "Our daily cases are growing exponentially."

The worst-hit region is the Western Cape, including the tourist destinations of Cape Town and the country's wine country, which had almost one-third of the 10 008 new cases.

Kwazulu-Natal and Johannesburg are the second and third worst-hit.

"Our beaches are known for overcrowding during this time and people tend to be carefree," the minister said.

He urged holidaymakers, who may be heading to those beaches that are open, "to ensure that it does not become a day of regret where people get infected and lives are lost".

As of late on Wednesday, the country of around 58 million people had recorded 23 827 deaths from 883 687 cases.

South Africa accounts for more than a third of the coronavirus cases reported across the African continent.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zweli mkhizecoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 7081 votes
No, I will not
40% - 6428 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2594 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.71
(+0.71)
ZAR/GBP
20.00
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.02
(+0.28)
ZAR/AUD
11.21
(-0.00)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.24)
Gold
1887.01
(+1.29)
Silver
25.83
(+1.95)
Platinum
1039.00
(+0.82)
Brent Crude
51.12
(+0.69)
Palladium
2336.50
(+0.72)
All Share
60256.26
(+1.31)
Top 40
55213.59
(+1.37)
Financial 15
12121.12
(+0.30)
Industrial 25
79609.33
(+0.85)
Resource 10
58043.94
(+2.41)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo