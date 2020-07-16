Coronavirus deaths in Gauteng: 55% are male, majority aged 60-69

- As of 10 July 2020 - majority of deaths were aged between 60 -69.
- 55% were male and 45% were female.
- The province has since recorded over 700 deaths.
As of 10 July, males made up 55% of deaths in Gauteng, and the majority were aged between 60 and 69.
Statistics of the deaths: age and gender breakdown show that out of the 515 deaths recorded by the department of health, 284 (55%) were male and 231 (45%) were female.
Deaths: age breakdown
Unknown: 13
0 – 9: 7
10 – 19: 0
20 – 29: 10
30 – 39: 38
40 – 49: 47
50 – 59: 103
60 – 69: 121
70 – 79: 115
80 – 89: 45
90 – 99: 16
Total: 515
Of the total deaths, the highest number (121 or 23.3%) came from the 60-69 age group - of which 73 were male and 48 were female.
This is followed by 115 deaths in the 70 – 79 age group, of which – a majority of 63 were male while 52 were female.
Lastly, 103 deaths were recorded in the 50 -59 group with 60 being males and 43 female.
Comorbidities:
The department found that 281 (54%) of deaths have been attributed to either or both diabetes and hypertension.
Majority of deaths with hypertension were 115 (22%), 65 (13%) were diabetes while 101 (20%) had both.
A further 115 (22%) of the total deaths had zero or unknown comorbidities while 57 (11%) have other comorbidities.
The department further found that 68% (352) of deaths happened within a week of diagnosis/admission while 126 (24%) happened after a week or more of diagnosis/admission.
A total of 244 (47%) of deaths occurred within 3 days, while 205 (39%) within two days.
Lastly, 137 (26%) deaths occurred within a day or hours of diagnosis/admission.
READ: Gauteng is not digging 1.5 million graves - the number is the capacity available
As of Thursday, 16 July 2020 – the province has now recorded 767 deaths.
This comes as Gauteng has 112 714 cases with 45 743 recoveries.