1h ago

add bookmark

Coronavirus deaths in Gauteng: 55% are male, majority aged 60-69

Canny Maphanga
Workers in protective gear work at Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg.
Workers in protective gear work at Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg.
Luba Lesolle, Gallo Images
  • As of 10 July 2020 - majority of deaths were aged between 60 -69.
  • 55% were male and 45% were female.
  • The province has since recorded over 700 deaths.

As of 10 July, males made up 55% of deaths in Gauteng, and the majority were aged between 60 and 69.

Statistics of the deaths: age and gender breakdown show that out of the 515 deaths recorded by the department of health, 284 (55%) were male and 231 (45%) were female.

Deaths: age breakdown

Deaths: age breakdown

Unknown: 13

0 – 9: 7

10 – 19: 0

20 – 29: 10

30 – 39: 38

40 – 49: 47

50 – 59: 103

60 – 69: 121

70 – 79: 115

80 – 89: 45

90 – 99: 16

Total: 515


Of the total deaths, the highest number (121 or 23.3%) came from the 60-69 age group - of which 73 were male and 48 were female.

This is followed by 115 deaths in the 70 – 79 age group, of which – a majority of 63 were male while 52 were female.

Lastly, 103 deaths were recorded in the 50 -59 group with 60 being males and 43 female.

Comorbidities:

The department found that 281 (54%) of deaths have been attributed to either or both diabetes and hypertension.

Majority of deaths with hypertension were 115 (22%), 65 (13%) were diabetes while 101 (20%) had both.

A further 115 (22%) of the total deaths had zero or unknown comorbidities while 57 (11%) have other comorbidities.

The department further found that 68% (352) of deaths happened within a week of diagnosis/admission while 126 (24%) happened after a week or more of diagnosis/admission.

A total of 244 (47%) of deaths occurred within 3 days, while 205 (39%) within two days.

Lastly, 137 (26%) deaths occurred within a day or hours of diagnosis/admission.

READ: Gauteng is not digging 1.5 million graves - the number is the capacity available

As of Thursday, 16 July 2020 – the province has now recorded 767 deaths.

This comes as Gauteng has 112 714 cases with 45 743 recoveries.

Related Links
Trauma figures at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital tripled after easing of restrictions in June
174 new Covid-19 deaths recorded as country nears the 300 000 confirmed-case mark
Covid-19: Alcohol sales ban will bring us relief - Gauteng health MEC
Read more on:
johannesburgcoronavirushealthcoronavirus update
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
16% - 493 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
45% - 1433 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
39% - 1247 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20198.12) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo