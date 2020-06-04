04 Jun

add bookmark

Coronavirus: Eastern Cape overtakes Gauteng as infection rate rises rapidly

Tammy Petersen
Zweli Mkhize. (Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)
Zweli Mkhize. (Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)
  • The national number of infections is 40 792, up by 3 267 from Wednesday.
  • The Eastern Cape now accounts for 12.1% at 4 936 and Gauteng 11.9% at 4 845
  • Another 56 have died - 54 in the Western Cape, one in KwaZulu-Natal and another in the Free State. 

The Eastern Cape has overtaken Gauteng as the province with the second highest number of coronavirus infections.

This is according to the latest statistics released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday.

The Western Cape accounts for 66.2% of cases at 27 006, the Eastern Cape 12.1% at 4 936 and Gauteng 11.9% at 4 845.

The national number of infections is 40 792, up by 3 267 from Wednesday, Mkhize confirmed.

On Wednesday, he said the Eastern Cape was showing the "same pattern that drove up the outbreak" in the Western Cape and that additional attention was being directed to the province to ensure it can "adequately respond to limit escalation of infection".

Another 56 people have died of Covid-19 - 54 in the Western Cape, one in KwaZulu-Natal and another in the Free State – bringing the total number of fatalities to 848 nationwide.

"The recoveries to date are 21 311. This translates to a recovery rate of 52.24%," Mkhize said.

Related Links
Mkhize: Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape showing same pattern that drove up Western Cape outbreak
Government will study the High Court judgment and make corrections - Mkhize
Covid-19: Mkhize vows deal for private hospital beds will benefit all South Africans
Read more on:
cape towneast londoncoronavirus updatecoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
It may soon be entirely illegal to drink and drive in SA. What do you think?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
This is long overdue
38% - 5909 votes
The current permitted alcohol level isn't the problem - irresponsible drivers are
45% - 7002 votes
A zero tolerance approach to drinking and driving is unworkable in SA
17% - 2559 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins

21 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde

15 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May 2020

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20154.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo