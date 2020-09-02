15m ago

Corporal punishment: 3 Mpumalanga teachers arrested for 'assaulting' pupils

Riaan Grobler
Three Mpumalanga teachers were arrested for allegedly assaulting pupils.
Three teachers from a high school in Breyten near Ermelo in Mpumalanga were arrested on Tuesday after they were allegedly implicated in an incident where four pupils were assaulted.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the incident, which took place on Monday, left the pupils, aged between 17 and 21, with injuries.

"According to information, the educators instituted corporal punishment on the learners and, as a result, the learners sustained injuries. One of the learners then reported the matter to her parents, who in turn alerted police.

"A case was then registered when three other learners also came forward with allegations of assault against the three educators."

The three teachers arrested were the school's principal, a department head and a post level one teacher.

"The three were immediately apprehended and they are facing a case of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm as well as an additional charge of common assault," Hlathi said.

The three teachers, aged between 30 and 48, are expected to appear in the Ermelo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

