Correctional services dept denies Shepherd Bushiri's poisoning claims

The Department of Correctional Services has rubbished claims that Shepherd Bushiri was poisoned while in their custody.

Bushiri claimed that he fled the country because he was poisoned.

He fled to Malawi last November after he and his wife, Mary, were granted bail in their fraud and money laundering case.

The Department of Correctional Services has denied claims by self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, that he was poisoned in custody.

Bushiri, his wife Mary, and three co-accused, Landiwe Ntlokwana, Zethu Mudolo and Willie Mudolo, have been charged with fraud and money laundering to the tune of R102 million.

He and his wife fled to Malawi last November after they were granted bail in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

A date for their extradition hearing in Malawi has not yet been set.

Through his spokesperson, Ephraim Nyondo, Bushiri claimed this week that the reason he left was because he was poisoned in custody.

READ | Guarantee my safety and I will come back - Bushiri

"If South Africa meets the conditions for his safety, and guarantees they will take him to trial and not poison like last time, then he will come," Nyondo said.

But Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo rubbished the claim, adding: "We do not have any report or incident filed by Mr Bushiri for poisoning when he was in our care."

"It will thus assist if Mr Bushiri can provide more light on the incident and indicate to the office where such was reported," he added.

