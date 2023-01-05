1h ago

Correctional services dept employee, daughter arrested in R1.2m Western Cape drug bust

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Western Cape police have arrested four people in connection with a drug bust valued at more than R1.3 million.
SAPS

  • Four people have been arrested in a Western Cape drug bust.
  • Police confiscated tik and mandrax worth more than R1.2 million.
  • One of the people arrested is employed by the correctional services department, police said.

A Department of Correctional Services employee and her daughter are among four people who were arrested in a R1.2-million drug bust in the Western Cape.

The arrests happened on Tuesday morning when traffic officers stopped a Mazda sedan on the N7 between Vanrhynsdorp and Klawer.

During a search of the vehicle, police found mandrax tablets valued at R51 600. They arrested two men, aged 21 and 33, said Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

"This arrest and the subsequent investigation led various SAPS units and Provincial Traffic to an address in Vanrhynsdorp where a 41-year-old female and her 20-year-old daughter were arrested with mandrax tablets and tik valued at more than R1.2 million, and cash to the value of R17 800, believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking," said Traut.

"The 41-year-old suspect was identified as a member of correctional services.”

Traut added that the circumstances surrounding the arrest were still under investigation.

The four suspects face charges of dealing in drugs and are expected to appear in the Vanrhynsdorp Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile expressed thanked the arresting officers, and in particular the members of Provincial Traffic, "whose actions sparked the seizure of such a large quantity of drugs in the rural outskirts of the province". 


Read more on:
department of correctional servicessapswestern capecrime and courtsdrugs
