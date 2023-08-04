Correctional services dept to decide next week whether Zuma will return to prison

Jacob Zuma will know next week whether he will have to return to prison.

The Department of Correctional Service said it had received recommendations regarding Zuma's jail term.

Makgothi Thobakgale will make a decision on or before Thursday.

The Department of Correctional Services will announce next week whether former president Jacob Zuma will return to prison.

The department confirmed it had received representations from relevant parties with regard to Zuma's incarceration.

The department's spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said the correctional services commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, would make a final decision on or before Thursday after assessing the relevant documents, including the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment.

The possibility of the former president's return to prison has been looming since last month after the Constitutional Court dismissed the department's application for leave to appeal a SCA ruling that Zuma has to return to prison.

The apex court ruled that the department's appeal against the SCA ruling had no reasonable prospect of success, and dismissed the application with costs.

STATEMENT BY THE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONAL SERVICESREPRESENTATIONS RECEIVED ON MR ZUMA’S INCARCERATION pic.twitter.com/t4ZigWkmR4 — Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services ???? (@Min_JCS) August 4, 2023

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for defying its order to comply with a summons to testify before the State Capture Inquiry.

However, he was granted medical parole by former national commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser, which saw Zuma walk free hardly two months into his jail term.

Fraser overruled the Medical Parole Advisory Board's recommendation that Zuma did not qualify for medical parole.



