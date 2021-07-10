Correctional services once again rubbishes fake prison riot claims

The Department of Correctional Services has once again rubbished claims of riots at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

This after a picture of a riot at another prison began doing the rounds on social media.

On Saturday, the department cautioned against people spreading fake news and misinformation about hunger strikes and riots inside its facilities, particularly the Estcourt Correctional Centre where former president Jacob Zuma is incarcerated.

"An old image of a different facility is used in an effort to spread lies and instigate a sense of panic amongst the public. This is irresponsible, and such conduct carries criminal implications as anyone that creates or spreads fake news is liable for prosecution.

"It is important to verify such information before you share it," said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

On Friday, the department sent out a similar statement cautioning against fake social media posts of a hunger strike at the Estcourt Correctional facility.

The fake posts claim the riots and strikes are in protest of Zuma's incarceration.