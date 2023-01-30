29m ago

add bookmark

Corrie Pretorius who kicked and stomped Groblersdal teen sentenced for assault

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Groblersdal Magistrate's Court sentenced Corrie Pretorious to 12 months in prison or a fine of R12,000.
The Groblersdal Magistrate's Court sentenced Corrie Pretorious to 12 months in prison or a fine of R12,000.
NPA Limpopo
  • Corrie Pretorius was sentenced to 12 months in prison or a fine of R12 000.
  • Pretorius was captured on video assaulting and threatening a 16-year-old victim with a firearm.
  • NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Pretorius pleaded guilty to his crimes.

The Groblersdal Magistrate's Court sentenced Corrie Pretorius, who assaulted a teenager, to 12-months in prison or a fine of R12 000.

Pretorius appeared in court on Friday for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm at the 16-year-old victim.

The assault occurred on 15 June last year at a fish and chips shop in the small Limpopo town and was captured in a short video that went viral on social media. 

The video showed Pretorius dragging the teen around on the ground. He was also seen pointing a firearm at the teenager and kicking and stomping on him. The teenager did not retaliate. 

The incident sparked outrage among residents, who marched to the police station, demanding justice. After his arrest, Pretorius' wife received threatening phone calls and opened a case of intimidation.

READ | Alleged child sex ring mastermind wanted a gun to take his own life, court told

The court sentenced Pretorius to R12 000 or 12 months' imprisonment, of which half is suspended for five years, and also declared him unfit to own a firearm.

The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said the accused pleaded guilty to the offences and was remorseful.

"The State advocate Billy Mudavhi submitted that the offence is serious and ... prayed for direct imprisonment," Malabi-Dzhangi added.

The NPA welcomed the sentence and said it would send a strong message to would-be offenders.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 874 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 4820 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1026 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.37
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.48
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.87
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.28
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
1,014.00
+0.1%
Palladium
1,638.00
-0.5%
Gold
1,923.19
-0.3%
Silver
23.65
+0.2%
Brent Crude
86.66
-0.9%
Top 40
74,344
-0.6%
All Share
80,325
-0.6%
Resource 10
77,934
+0.1%
Industrial 25
102,701
-1.1%
Financial 15
16,323
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Young SA crew makes history with podium finish in Cape2Rio race

11h ago

Young SA crew makes history with podium finish in Cape2Rio race
PICS | Cape Town library uses PlayStation, Xbox games to get children off the streets

28 Jan

PICS | Cape Town library uses PlayStation, Xbox games to get children off the streets
FEEL GOOD | The drive to succeed: Cape Town man drove taxis to fulfil his dream of...

28 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The drive to succeed: Cape Town man drove taxis to fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo