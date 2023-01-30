Corrie Pretorius who kicked and stomped Groblersdal teen sentenced for assault

Corrie Pretorius was sentenced to 12 months in prison or a fine of R12 000.

Pretorius was captured on video assaulting and threatening a 16-year-old victim with a firearm.

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Pretorius pleaded guilty to his crimes.

The Groblersdal Magistrate's Court sentenced Corrie Pretorius, who assaulted a teenager, to 12-months in prison or a fine of R12 000.

Pretorius appeared in court on Friday for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm at the 16-year-old victim.

The assault occurred on 15 June last year at a fish and chips shop in the small Limpopo town and was captured in a short video that went viral on social media.

The video showed Pretorius dragging the teen around on the ground. He was also seen pointing a firearm at the teenager and kicking and stomping on him. The teenager did not retaliate.

The incident sparked outrage among residents, who marched to the police station, demanding justice. After his arrest, Pretorius' wife received threatening phone calls and opened a case of intimidation.

The court sentenced Pretorius to R12 000 or 12 months' imprisonment, of which half is suspended for five years, and also declared him unfit to own a firearm.

The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said the accused pleaded guilty to the offences and was remorseful.

"The State advocate Billy Mudavhi submitted that the offence is serious and ... prayed for direct imprisonment," Malabi-Dzhangi added.

The NPA welcomed the sentence and said it would send a strong message to would-be offenders.



