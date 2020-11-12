11m ago

add bookmark

Corruption accused ANC leaders is a matter for the party - Ramaphosa to Parliament

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
GCIS
  • ANC members accused of corruption is a matter for the ANC, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the National Assembly.
  • He answered questions a day before ANC SG Ace Magashule was due to appear in court on corruption charges.
  • He dodged a question on why he didn't act on allegations of corruption at Prasa which was provided to the ANC top six in 2015.

ANC leaders charged with corruption was a matter for the ANC, said President Cyril Ramaphosa in the National Assembly on Thursday, a day before ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, formerly the premier of the Free State, was due to appear in court on corruption charges.

The first question of the hybrid plenary, posed by DA leader John Steenhuisen, dealt with corruption and the Ramaphosa administration's response to state capture. The last question on the question paper was in the name of ANC MP Bongani Bongo, who had been charged in two separate corruption cases.

In his follow-up question, Steenhuisen asked if Ramaphosa was truly committed to fighting corruption, how was it that Magashule was still the ANC secretary-general, and Bongo had a question on the question paper.

"The issue of the leaders of the ANC is a matter that is handled by the ANC," said Ramaphosa, who is the ANC's president.

He asked for the ANC's internal processes to be allowed to unfold.

"As I'm standing here today," said Ramaphosa, who appeared to be seated while he spoke over the virtual platform, "I stand before you as president of the republic."

He said the issues Steenhuisen raised were "germane to the ANC", who was dealing with it.

ANC MP Grace Tseke asked whether he agreed that everyone should unite in the fight against corruption, and that it was not a "narrow party political affair".

Ramaphosa responded:

I couldn't agree more.

He said, as he did previously, that his administration would not interfere in the law enforcement agencies' work.

"We will not block them. They are working in the interest of all South Africans."

"Corruption, in the end, is a crime against the people of our country."

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe asked whether Ramaphosa would agree with the ACDP that instead of bailing out failing state-owned enterprises, the money could be better spent fighting corruption.

"I'd like to say that where I'm sitting as president... we always seek to create a good balance."

He said the funding of the criminal justice system was a "recurring challenge", and the SOE's "from time to time run into financial difficulties".

Ramaphosa said they told SOE's that they would not continue to bail them out.

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald referred to former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe's testimony before the Zondo commission into state capture, in which he said that a report detailing corruption was handed to the ANC top six in 2015.

"Why didn't you act in 2015?" Groenewald asked.

He then asked another question - when Ramaphosa was going to sign the regulations for the Party Funding Act. Ramaphosa responded to this question, but not the one relating to Prasa.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
ANC top six pledges support for Magashule but won't be by his side when he appears in court
Ace Magashule's warrant of arrest: Political parties react
Ace Magashule's reaction when he found out about the warrant of arrest
Read more on:
ancjohn steenhuisenpieter groenewaldkenneth meshoecyril ramaphosaparliamentcorruption
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
17% - 2190 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
38% - 4954 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
46% - 6034 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.60
(+0.17)
ZAR/GBP
20.52
(+0.66)
ZAR/EUR
18.40
(+0.00)
ZAR/AUD
11.33
(+0.46)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.02)
Gold
1878.62
(+0.71)
Silver
24.29
(+0.33)
Platinum
876.01
(+1.50)
Brent Crude
43.70
(+0.44)
Palladium
2348.50
(+1.58)
All Share
56994.65
(-1.06)
Top 40
52310.49
(-0.90)
Financial 15
11689.33
(-2.58)
Industrial 25
79520.41
(+0.68)
Resource 10
51001.90
(-2.53)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo