Corruption-accused cop finally apprehended after 'disappearing' in the midst of probe

A former Gauteng police officer has been arrested for corruption.

The officer allegedly demanded two bribes while stationed at Thembisa police station in 2016 and 2017.

She allegedly fled to Limpopo when she realised she was under investigation, according to police.

A former Gauteng police officer has been arrested for corruption that dates back to 2016, after "disappearing" to another province, allegedly to avoid the charges.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said Tambani Vierah Makatu, 46, resigned from her position at the Thembisa police station before she could be taken into custody.

Nxumalo said:

When she learnt about the allegations, she resigned and disappeared from the Gauteng province.

"The suspect was tracked and traced to a village in Limpopo where she was arrested [on Tuesday] on corruption charges."

She was arrested in the Vhulaudzi precinct in Limpopo.

Makatu appeared in the Dzanani Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

She was implicated in two bribery reports, Nxumalo said.

It is alleged that, in 2016, she demanded R12 000 for the release of a vehicle that had been impounded for alleged use in the commission of a crime.

"The money was paid but the bakkie was not released," Nxumalo added.

In another incident in 2017, Makatu allegedly pretended to be a police captain and demanded cash to squash a docket against a taxi driver who had been involved in an accident. She allegedly received R6 000.

Makatu has been released on R2 000 bail and the matter has been postponed to 1 August. It has been transferred to the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.