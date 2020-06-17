Corruption-accused magistrate resigns before recommendation that Parliament fires her

Letitia Freeman, head of the Mossel Bay District Court, was found guilty of 29 counts of misconduct relating to dishonesty.

The Magistrates Commission recommended to Parliament that she be removed, but she resigned shortly before the meeting started.

MPs are concerned about the time it takes the commission to finalise cases.



Hours before the Magistrates Commission would recommend to Parliament to remove a magistrate found guilty of 29 charges related to dishonesty, she resigned.

Senior magistrate and judicial head of the Mossel Bay District Court, Letitia Freeman, was found guilty of 29 counts of misconduct, most of which involve false transport claims.

She is also accused of failing to disclose a criminal conviction (theft in 1993) or her directorship of a company when she applied to become a senior magistrate.

The Magistrates Commission's ethics committee chairperson, advocate Cassim Moosa, recommended to the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services and the Standing Committee on Safety and Security at a joint meeting on Wednesday evening that Freeman be removed as a magistrate.

Removed

"It is overwhelmingly the only appropriate sanction that Ms Freeman is removed from office," Moosa said.

"We must have a zero-tolerance attitude… because it is bringing the judiciary into disrepute."

After Moosa spoke, his colleague, Hans Meijer, said he had since been informed via e-mail that Freeman had tendered her resignation. She sent an e-mail to the commission's secretary at 17:11.

The committee meeting started at 18:00.

By the time the committee heard this, it was close to 20:00.

The committee asked that Freeman's resignation letter be sent to them.

Letter

Chairperson of the standing committee Shahida Shaik suggested that the letter be read before taking the matter further, and adjourned the meeting.

Earlier, the joint committees said they will invite the head of the Magistrates Commission and Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba to a meeting.

The MPs and Deputy Minister of Justice John Jeffery are concerned about the time it takes to finalise cases against magistrates.

Moosa said they are always mindful to finalise matters speedily, but they can't interfere in the independence of presiding officers.

He said magistrates accused of wrongdoing used the "full monty" of tactics to delay their disciplinary cases.