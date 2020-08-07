52m ago

Corruption prosecutions: NPA must ensure it takes 'formidable cases' to court

Jan Gerber
The NPA's Sipho Ngwema.
  • While the NPA shares South Africans' frustration in the slow progress in bringing the corrupt to book, it has to ensure it has watertight cases.
  • The international nature of the cases is often a complicating factor, for instance in the extradition of the Guptas.
  • The NPA expects the change in the Zondo commission's regulations to help it.

While the public bays for the book to be thrown at corrupt politicians, officials and businesspeople, those in charge of these prosecutions are treading carefully to avoid any missteps.

"Before you go to court, you must make sure you have a formidable case," added National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

He said this in a webinar hosted by Biznews and moderated by Tim Modise on Thursday.

The other panellists were Special Investigations Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi and Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho.

Much of the conversation, and questions from the public, centred on one theme: Why are we not seeing high profile corruption accused behind bars?

In response to the oft-asked question why there have not been any prosecutions while investigative journalists have brought a vast amount of corruption to light, Ngwema said the standards for publishing allegations were not the same as taking it to court.

He added when they did go to court, they wanted to be sure there was a reasonable chance of a successful prosecution.

Impatient

Ngwema said he understood the public was impatient. "We are impatient as well. We understand the frustration of South Africans."

But, he added, there must be "serious quality control" as they did not want to be embarrassed in court.

"We want to speak through actions. We don't want to create hype and headlines."

The NPA expects the change in the Zondo commission's regulations to aid it in speeding up prosecutions.

The panel was asked about specific cases.

Ngwema said the Estina case was still on the agenda, adding the investigation involved several countries, not all who were equally helpful.

He added the NPA was still "tying up loose ends".

Nkandla

Makgotho said Nkandla was one of 12 cases from KwaZulu-Natal the Special Tribunal was working on, and the judge was busy with its case management.

Mothibi added the SIU had started to "see traction" on the Nkandla case.

"We really are serious," he said. "We are aware that public expectations are extremely high."

Ngwema added it was not as easy as thought to extradite the Guptas to South Africa as there were different reactions from different governments.

Likewise, he said, the investigation of Markus Jooste and Steinhoff was complicated by the many countries involved.

Ngwema added they also had to involve auditors, saying the people implicated had left the company and the complainant was the shareholders.

"That investigation is proceeding."

