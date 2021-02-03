1h ago

Cosatu demands safety plan details from Golden Arrow following spike in muggings on buses

Marvin Charles
Golden Arrow buses have of late been hit with crimes.
Peter Abrahams
  • There have been several robberies on Golden Arrow buses in and around Cape Town in recent weeks.
  • Cosatu's officials in the Western Cape met Golden Arrow management on Tuesday.
  • They discussed possible measures to improve safety on buses.

Trade Union federation Cosatu has once again taken on Golden Arrow bus service.

Cosatu met with the management of the bus service on Tuesday after passengers were mugged last week by four armed men in Cape Town. 

The parties discussed the recent spike of muggings of commuters on the company's buses.

The trade union federation is demanding that Golden Arrow provide the details of its safety plan.

Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern De Bruyn said: "We met with the management and we expressed our disappointment and we provided them with a 10-point plan to deal with the muggings and they provided us with an overview and shifted the blame to the police, which we rejected."

De Bruyn said that Golden Arrow promised to give Cosatu its plan.

Several days ago there was another attack on a Golden Arrow bus. The bus had been travelling from Cape Town to Delft. Also last week, passengers on another Golden Arrow bus en route to Mitchells Plain were also robbed.

Initially Golden Arrow entered into an agreement with the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government to tackle criminals targeting bus commuters.

Golden Arrow said it's awaiting a response from the City which would possibly see a long-term agreement for a dedicated bus enforcement unit. 

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: "Golden Arrow can confirm a constructive meeting with representatives from Cosatu which took place on Tuesday afternoon. Both parties shared their concerns regarding robberies on board our buses and Cosatu made a number of suggestions.

"Golden Arrow will be reviewing these and will revert to them with a formal response. We would also like to clarify that we welcome suggestions and value possible partnerships with any organisations or groupings who could assist us in addressing the very serious issue of crime on our buses."

