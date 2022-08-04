04 Aug

Cosatu protesters heckle City of Cape Town official, demand that mayor address them

accreditation
Marvin Charles
Cosatu union members are demanding Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis come and address them.
Cosatu union members are demanding Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis come and address them.
Marvin Charles


  • A City of Cape Town official was chased away by Cosatu members during a protest march against spiralling crime and high fuel prices. 
  • They were outraged when Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis failed to come out and address them.
  • The mayor's chief of staff, James-Brent Styan, came out to accept the memorandum on his behalf. 

The chief of staff of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was heckled and turned away by fed-up Cosatu members, who took to the city's streets on Thursday to protest against violent crime and high fuel prices plaguing the working class. 

Cosatu demanded that the mayor himself come out and address union members, but instead Hill-Lewis' chief of staff, James-Brent Styan, came out to accept a memorandum on his behalf. 

Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern De Bruyn was adamant that they would only hand over their demands to the mayor, adding that it was very disrespectful of the City to "snub" them. 

"We are not going to allow to be treated like this. We want the mayor to address us, and we have sent our communication to the mayor's office that we are going to be here," he said. 

A choir of union members chanted "mayor", while insisting that the City's number one citizen come and address them.

Angry protesters heckled Styan, telling him to leave immediately. 

De Bruyn said Cosatu was not budging on handing over the memorandum to the mayor, and insisted that they would be back in 14 days to present their demands to the mayor himself.

Hundreds of union members came out in support of the protest as they moved on from the Civic Centre to the Western Cape legislature in Wale Street, before heading to Parliament. 

Speaking to reporters, Styan said Cosatu members were within their rights to turn him away. 

James-Brent Styan
James-Brent Styan
News24 Marvin Charles

"We were informed on Friday that Cosatu intended to come here and hand over a memorandum... it had to do with safety.

"We completely agree with the grievance against the police and the fuel increases. But the City is not the correct channel of government to address these matters. Safety is among our top priorities," he said, adding that Hill-Lewis was hard at work making communities safer. 

He said they had indicated that the mayor would not be available.

"The mayor sent me as the chief of staff to accept the memorandum instead," Styan added. 

Hill-Lewis told News24 the march is misdirected. 

"We are all working on making our country and this city safer. Cosatu’s march is misdirected. They should be marching to Bheki Cele who is failing to keep us all safe," he said. 


