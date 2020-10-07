15m ago

Cosatu protests in Western Cape, demands moratorium on job losses and a 'corruption court'

Jenni Evans
A poster at the multi-union union march and convoy through Cape Town (Jenni Evans, News24)
Jenni Evans
  • Cosatu says corruption in the public and private sector is eating everything up, leaving "only bones". 
  • The union body called for more arrests of the corrupt. 
  • It is also demanding that pre-agreed pay increases be honoured, and that Covid-19 not be used as a scapegoat. 

Corruption in the public and private sector is stripping the economy, leaving "only bones" for people who are increasingly being exploited during the Covid-19 pandemic, said the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) during the Cape Town leg of its countrywide protest on Wednesday. 

"If you just steal a piece of cheese in the shop, the police put you in jail," said Cosatu treasurer Freda Oosthuysen to picketers from a range of unions gathered outside Parliament. 

She said the same did not seem to apply to corrupt officials in the government and private sector.

In a show of force, the unions drove in convoy through Cape Town, with some members walking and waving flags, and setting aside the differences that tore the union movement apart in the battle over support for former president Jacob Zuma.

Oosthuysen told about 400 people that unity was important to protect workers and prevent corruption.

"The president and the government are moving at a snail's pace," she said.

The union bodies present included the Federation of Unions of SA, the General Industries Workers Union of SA, the National Council of Trade Unions, the SA Federation of Trade Unions and the SA Students Congress. 

EXPLAINER | What you need to know about Cosatu’s national strike

Their affiliates ranged from the SA Democratic Teachers Union to the National Union of Mineworkers.

"Every worker must fight this battle. It's not about the colour of our T-shirts, or about the colour of our caps," she said. 

The entourage made stops at the Civic Centre and the Western Cape legislature to hand over a memorandum, with hands sanitised as documents and pens changed hands. 

Western Cape Cosatu chairperson Motlatsi Tsubane read out the demands.

He said workers were coming up short because bosses said they could not pay promised salary increases, using Covid-19 as a scapegoat.

The demands include: 

- Personal protective equipment for all workers;

- A reliable public transport system, with taxis subsidised in the same way that some bus companies are;

- A dedicated "corruption court";

- Eliminating the gender pay gap; 

- A national moratorium on job losses; and

- Keeping to pre-arranged collective bargaining arrangements.

A poster at the multi-union union march and convoy through Cape Town (Jenni Evans, News24)
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde accepts the memorandum.
A banner on a car in the convoy.
Handing over a memorandum to the Western Cape government.
Cosatu Western Cape chairperson Motlatsi Tsubane.
Cosatu treasurer Freda Oosthuysen.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he agreed with the protesters that corruption needed to be stopped, and job losses stemmed. 

He also urged people to protest "smart" and consider protesting at 18:00 to "save the jobs during the day". 

The memorandum handed over at Parliament was accepted by Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery. 

"A lot of these issues you are raising are very serious issues," said Jeffery.

He said he would make sure a copy of the memorandum got to Cabinet, and that Parliament received a copy.

