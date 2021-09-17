56m ago

Coupe d'état: Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes fancy Mercedes of 'Woolies looter'

Lwandile Bhengu
Mbuso Moloi, the alleged 'Mercedes looter', was caught on video carrying goods taken from a Woolworths store in Glenwood, Durban.
The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has been granted an order to seize a Mercedes Benz C300 Coupe belonging to Mbuso Moloi, the man dubbed the "Woolies looter". 

Moloi was arrested after he was caught on camera with a basketful of goods he had allegedly looted at a Woolworths in Durban during the civil unrest in July. 

Mbuso later appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court where he was granted R5 000 bail. 

He has been charged with four counts of theft, public violence, trespassing and contravention of the National Road Traffic Regulations of 2000 by operating a motor vehicle with a number plate displaying a license number not applicable to the motor vehicle.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said his car was allegedly used in the commission of the offence. 

"The car which was preserved on the basis that it is an instrumentality of the offences has an estimated market value of about R507 000. The car will remain with the state until the court grants a forfeiture order," Kara. 

A video of Moloi trended on social media showing him carrying goods from a Glenwood Woolworths store that was broken into during the unrest in July. In it, he is seen getting into a Mercedes AMG C Class Coupe and driving off with the goods.

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, Moloi gave an interview to TimesLive, denying that he had looted the goods he was seen carrying and putting in his car. He claimed to have picked up the basket from the side of the road. 

Mbuso will be back in court 12 October.

