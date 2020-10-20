1h ago

Couple arrested after allegedly scoring R2.6m from bogus tax claims

Riaan Grobler
A couple has been arrested for alleged tax fraud.
iStock

A couple from the Eastern Cape was released on a warning by the East London Magistrate's Court on Monday after they appeared on charges of tax fraud amounting to R2.6 million.

The Serious Commercial Crime Unit arrested them earlier.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile, from May to October 2010, Eunice Mayizole, 40, and Mongezi Sikhumbuzo Mayizole, 47, allegedly conspired and modelled themselves as tax practitioners for the South African Revenue Service (SARS). They assisted community members with their tax returns.

"They would meet the taxpayers at predetermined venues and request the taxpayers to register on the SARS e-filing system whereafter they would have access to the login details," Zenzile said.

It is understood that the couple submitted fraudulent information resulting in unlawful refunds.

They allegedly demanded a 10% payment for each transaction.

None of the victims allegedly had any knowledge of the information which justified any refund.

The Mayizoles allegedly scored almost R2.6 million.

Their case has been postponed to 13 January 2021 pending further investigations.

Read more on:
hawkseastern capecrime
