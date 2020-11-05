1h ago

add bookmark

Couple arrested for allegedly defrauding government of R2m

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Hawks arrested a couple in Polokwane on charges of fraud and corruption.
The Hawks arrested a couple in Polokwane on charges of fraud and corruption.
Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images

A couple, aged 33 and 44, was arrested in Polokwane on Wednesday on charges of fraud and corruption to the tune of R2 million.

According to Hawks spokesperson Sampo Maaboyi, it is alleged that between 2016 and 2017, the husband, who was employed at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, approached family members and friends about business opportunities in Gauteng.

"He allegedly registered companies belonging to his friends and family on the provincial government supplier database. They started to receive payments without rendering any services.

READ | Cop allegedly used medical aid to get glasses for 'female friend' under his wife's name

"The suspect would then travel from Gauteng to Limpopo to collect the money and transfer it to different accounts belonging to his wife," Maaboyi said.

The matter was reported to the Serious Corruption Investigation Unit. The couple was arrested after the unit conducted thorough investigations.

They are expected to appear in the Sekhukhune Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Hawks arrest 15 suspects in vehicle licencing syndicate, search for 3 more
SA's crooked cops are under investigation: Police watchdogs probing nearly 400 cases of corruption
Education official in the dock for allegedly transfering R300 000 to day care centre
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrime
Lottery
2 players bag R189k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
38% - 2042 votes
Joe Biden
40% - 2134 votes
I don't care
22% - 1192 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
view
ZAR/USD
15.83
(-0.37)
ZAR/GBP
20.65
(-0.41)
ZAR/EUR
18.69
(-0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.41
(-0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.48)
Gold
1907.50
(+0.20)
Silver
24.20
(+1.22)
Platinum
871.50
(+0.66)
Brent Crude
41.20
(+3.83)
Palladium
2306.00
(+1.56)
All Share
53656.21
(+0.88)
Top 40
49300.89
(+0.92)
Financial 15
10016.22
(+0.29)
Industrial 25
75313.36
(+2.53)
Resource 10
49535.78
(-1.15)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo