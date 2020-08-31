1h ago

add bookmark

Couple die in fire in Cape Town, 10-year-old son survives

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File)
(File)
PHOTO: Gallo Images

A man and a woman have died after a fire broke out in Strand, while their 10-year-old son managed to escape, authorities have said.

Western Cape police confirmed the man and woman's death on Monday.

According to the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service, the Strand couple died on Monday morning while their son managed to escape.

"The City's Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call just after 05:30 to a formal dwelling alight in Vredenhof Street, Strand," Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

READ | 4 people die in early morning fires in Cape Town

Carelse said that the Strand fire crews responded quickly and were confronted by smoke emanating from the building.

"A 33-year-old female and a 49-year-old male were declared dead on the scene," police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said.

A chaplain was requested.

The cause of the fire was unknown. Police have opened a death inquest case for investigation.

Related Links
Cape Town firefighters 'pepper sprayed' while battling blaze
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at KZN petrol station
4 people die in early morning fires in Cape Town
Read more on:
cape townfires
Lottery
2 Daily Lotto players strike luck with R100 000 prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 510 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 214 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
67% - 1440 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.94
(-2.26)
ZAR/GBP
22.69
(-2.54)
ZAR/EUR
20.26
(-2.61)
ZAR/AUD
12.53
(-2.60)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.77)
Gold
1962.81
(-0.55)
Silver
27.99
(+0.09)
Platinum
935.01
(+0.16)
Brent Crude
45.80
(0.00)
Palladium
2273.01
(+3.23)
All Share
55480.77
(-1.03)
Top 40
51211.32
(-1.04)
Financial 15
9726.96
(-3.84)
Industrial 25
74787.43
(-0.86)
Resource 10
55576.28
(-0.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug 2020

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo