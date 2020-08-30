28m ago

Couple, dog shot dead in KZN farm attack

Jenna Etheridge
Glen and Vida Rafferty. (Facebook)
Glen and Vida Rafferty. (Facebook)
  • A farm owner, his wife and their dog have been shot dead on their farm in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • The Newcastle municipality identified the couple as Glen and Vida Rafferty.
  • It is believed that the attack happened on Saturday evening.

A couple was killed on their farm in Normandien, near Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Sunday.

Unknown attackers shot the farm owner, 63, and his wife, both 60, as well as their dog, according to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

Police attended the murder scene at around 06:00 on Sunday. 

The Newscastle municipality identified the couple as Glen and Vida Rafferty.

Glen was a gentleman, spoke fluent Zulu and was very involved in the farming community, a local farmer and Freedom Front Plus member, Dr Lourie Bosman, told Netwerk24.

It is believed that the attack happened on Saturday evening.

"The suspects ransacked the house, cameras were destroyed and a camera control was taken," said Gwala.

They fled in the couple's vehicle, which was later found abandoned in Elandslaagte.

Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba described the attack as a "gruesome atrocity" and called for the speedy arrest of the killers.

"Glen Rafferty and his wife were progressive people who cared deeply for the community of Newcastle. They were both affectionately loved and admired for their contribution towards the betterment of our society," said Mahlaba.

"Glen and Vida understood the culture and tradition of our municipality. Their untimely deaths are a huge loss for our community, and the farming fraternity in particular. The killing of farmers and their workers should be denounced with the contempt that it deserves at all times."

Mahlaba urged anyone who has information to contact their nearest police station and implored farmers and farmworkers to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.

