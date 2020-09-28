1h ago

Couple found dead with bullet wounds to their upper bodies

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • A 40-year-old man and his wife were found dead in the woman's home in the Eastern Cape.
  • Both had bullets wounds on their upper bodies, police say.
  • The couple was last seen alive on Friday.

Eastern Cape police are investigating after a couple was found murdered in Mooiplaas Village outside East London.

According to the police, it is alleged the 40-year-old husband went to the homestead of his wife in the Bola Locality on Friday.

"The wife and her family were preparing to bury their mother," police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said on Monday.

He said the man went to fetch his wife during the night.

The wife's sister then became worried and concerned when the couple did not return. 

Manatha said she then went to their homestead on Saturday morning.

After knocking for sometime and nobody responding, she called on neighbours who forced the door open.

"The bodies of both the husband and his wife were found with bullet wounds on their upper bodies," said Manatha.

"The firearm was also found not far from the bodies of the deceased."

The husband was identified as Sithobile Velebhayi, aged 40, and the wife was identified as Nolukholo Velebhayi, also aged 40.

