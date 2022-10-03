1h ago

add bookmark

Couple in court for allegedly grooming and raping their children

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A couple from Nigel on the Rand stand accused of allegedly raping and sexually assaulting their three children over three years.
A couple from Nigel on the Rand stand accused of allegedly raping and sexually assaulting their three children over three years.

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may upset sensitive readers.

  • A couple stand accused of allegedly raping and sexually assaulting their three children over three years.
  • They allegedly had sexual intercourse with each other in their children's presence and encouraged them to perform sexual acts of penetration with them and be in the presence of or watch them.
  • According to the indictment, the father allegedly committed several acts of sexual penetration by inserting his penis and finger into his daughters' vaginas.

A couple on the East Rand has pleaded not guilty in the Gauteng High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, on Monday to charges of grooming and using their children for sexual acts.

The accused, who cannot be named to protect their children's identities, allegedly raped and sexually assaulted their three children over three years.

The two - aged 41 and 31 - face 42 charges, including rape, sexual assault, conspiracy to commit a sexual offence, aiding and abetting another person to commit a sexual offence, compelled rape, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, sexual grooming of children, compelling or causing children to witness sexual offences and exposure or display of or causing exposure or display of child pornography.

Their legal representative, Riaan Greyling, told the court his clients denied the charges against them.

The court heard the two, who are out on bail, were now separated. The children are now aged 12, nine and eight.

READ | Gaping hole left on woman's face after boyfriend bit her during deadly attack, court hears

The father worked as a boilermaker and the mother was a manager at a toy shop. 

Initially, the couple faced 51 charges, but during their court appearance on Monday, prosecutor advocate Rolene Barnard told the court the State would provisionally withdraw some of the charges.

According to the indictment, the accused also had sexual intercourse with each other in their children's presence and encouraged them to diminish or reduce any resistance or unwillingness to perform sexual acts of penetration with them and be in the presence of or watch them.

"In this manner, the complainants were groomed to ensure compliance with any act/and or to diminish their resistance to any instruction given to them by the accused. As time progressed, the complainants were instructed to perform sexual acts on each other."

READ | 'We are petrified,' say residents of Krugersdorp village where 8 women were raped at music video shoot

According to the indictment, the father allegedly committed several acts of sexual penetration with one of his daughters, who was seven to 10 years old at the time.

The parents are accused of unlawfully and intentionally conspiring with each other to commit a sexual offence by allowing each other to perform acts of sexual penetration and sex in each other's presence on the same child.  

The father also allegedly forced the same child to be in the presence of or watch him rape her minor siblings.

Between 2016 and 2018, the 41-year-old father allegedly raped his second daughter on several occasions.

He allegedly performed the same acts on a child who was two to four years old at the time.

The indictment stated the mother also allegedly unlawfully and intentionally sexually violated the child by laying on top of her and rubbing her "naked vagina against the [child's] naked vagina without the consent of the said complainant".

The mother allegedly performed the same acts on a child who was two to four years old at the time.

The couple also forced the children to watch movies or films of naked adults engaging in sexual acts.

According to the indictment, the couple also forced one of the children to play with the private parts of two other kids.

On one occasion, the mother also burned one of the children with a cigarette over her body with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.  

The children are expected to testify in-camera in closed court on Tuesday.

"My submission is that it would be in the interest of justice to testify in such a manner, they are minors and are testifying about sexual offences," Barnard told the court.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 498 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
82% - 6132 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
11% - 803 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.14
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.52
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.62
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.0%
Gold
1,688.20
+1.6%
Silver
20.44
+7.4%
Palladium
2,220.56
+2.5%
Platinum
900.13
+4.1%
Brent Crude
85.14
-2.4%
Top 40
57,850
+0.8%
All Share
64,227
+0.8%
Resource 10
61,646
+2.4%
Industrial 25
77,524
+0.2%
Financial 15
13,816
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

7h ago

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo