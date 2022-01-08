1h ago

Couple retrace steps to safety after getting lost on Table Mountain

Tebogo Monama
Table Mountain cableway. (Getty Images)
  • A couple lost their way while hiking on Table Mountain in Cape Town. 
  • A search party was activated, but the couple retraced their steps to safety.  
  • For safety, hikers are encouraged to have fully charged cellphones when going on hikes.

A couple who got lost while hiking Kasteelspoort on Table Mountain retraced their steps to get back to safety. 

The couple, according to Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), went off the radar on Friday afternoon, and a search party was activated. 

The WSAR's spokesperson Johan Marais said they were called in to help locate the couple who are in their early 50s. 

Volunteers went searching for a couple who were expected to finish their hike at 15:00.

"Their car was reported to be parked at Kloofnek. They last checked in around 14:30 when they were somewhere between Kasteelpoort and the Upper cable station."

Two volunteers took the cable car and started the search at the Echo Valley ladders. Another volunteer monitored their car, where the couple eventually turned up. 

"The two overdue hikers explained that they started at Kasteelpoort wanting to hike to the Upper cable station. They got lost, and their phones died after 15:00, so they managed to backtrack and eventually reached their car. Hikers are once again reminded to take fully charged cellphones with them."

