Couple, saleswoman sentenced in R27m vehicle finance fraud case

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Mariette Cupido.
  • A wife and husband team working with a Malmesbury car saleswoman has been convicted and sentenced for car finance fraud.  
  • They fled to Brits when the Western Cape police were hot on their trail. 
  • The scam involved fraudulent applications for vehicle financing.

A married couple and a Malmesbury car saleswoman have been convicted and sentenced for fraud of over R27 million involving doctored hire purchase applications, the Hawks said on Thursday.  

The applications for vehicle finance were submitted with fake documentation and included financing for accessories and cash payments for spotters' fees.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the Bellville Serious Commercial Crimes Court convicted Adele Coetzee on 71 charges of fraud and sentenced her to 15 years in prison, with six years suspended for five years. 

Adele Coetzee.
Adele Coetzee.
Her husband, Marius Coetzee, was found guilty on 70 charges of Section 37 of the General Law Amendment Act 62 of 1995 and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment, of which 10 years was suspended for five years. 

Mariette Cupido, who worked as a sales lady at a Malmesbury car dealership, and facilitated the deals, was found guilty on two fraud charges and sentenced to 60 days' imprisonment and a further 24 months of correctional supervision for her involvement. 

Marius Coetzee
Marius Coetzee
The case had dragged on since 2014 after the couple's arrest in Brits in the North West for motor vehicle application fraud. Cupido was arrested in 2017. 

"The trio was involved in a vehicle purchase scheme by applying for hire purchase finance from banking institutions using fraudulent documents in which they were submitted via a dealership in Malmesbury.

"Seventy-three fraudulent financing transactions were made to the banks between 2012 and 2014, which resulted in a loss of more than R27 million to the banking industry."

According to the investigation, Hani explained that the couple had acted as agents for the dealership to induce buyers to sign offers to purchase for cars on sale on the premises.

During the investigation, the Coetzees fled from the Western Cape. 

Effectively, Adele would serve nine years, and Marius five years direct imprisonment. 

All three were declared unfit to possess a firearm. 

The Hawks' provincial head in the Western Cape, Major-General Mathipa Solomon Makgato, welcomed the sentence and congratulated the investigating team for securing a successful conviction on the multiple charges involving the trio.


