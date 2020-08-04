Couple shot dead, daughter wounded in attack at Pretoria estate

Two people were killed and one seriously injured when robbers raided a house on an estate near Olifantsfontein, east of Pretoria, on Tuesday.

According to a source, a man, his wife and daughter were shot during the attack.

Emergency and security services were called to the scene just after 06:00. The man was allegedly shot in the head and the woman in her chest. According to the source, the woman was still alive when emergency services arrived on the scene. She apparently died a few minutes later. The man was already dead.

READ | Bodies of elderly Northern Cape parents found after farm attack

The couple's daughter, believed to be in her 20s, was shot in her thighs. She was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter.

The robbers climbed over the boundary wall of the estate to gain access to the house and allegedly stole a few electronic devices.

Neither provincial police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, nor several emergency services providers, could immediately comment on the incident.

More to follow.