28m ago

add bookmark

Couple shot dead, daughter wounded in attack at Pretoria estate

Hanti Otto and Dennis Delport
The scene where a couple and their daughter were shot by robbers on Tuesday.
The scene where a couple and their daughter were shot by robbers on Tuesday.
Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24

Two people were killed and one seriously injured when robbers raided a house on an estate near Olifantsfontein, east of Pretoria, on Tuesday.

According to a source, a man, his wife and daughter were shot during the attack.

Emergency and security services were called to the scene just after 06:00. The man was allegedly shot in the head and the woman in her chest. According to the source, the woman was still alive when emergency services arrived on the scene. She apparently died a few minutes later. The man was already dead.

READ | Bodies of elderly Northern Cape parents found after farm attack

The couple's daughter, believed to be in her 20s, was shot in her thighs. She was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter.

The robbers climbed over the boundary wall of the estate to gain access to the house and allegedly stole a few electronic devices.

Neither provincial police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, nor several emergency services providers, could immediately comment on the incident. 

More to follow. 

Read the original article in Afrikaans here

Related Links
AS IT HAPPENED | Robbery at residential properties recorded a decrease of 5.8%, while carjackings...
3 Cape Town cops arrested for allegedly robbing a house
Family grateful to police after arrests in Northern Cape farm murders
Read more on:
pretoriacrime
Lottery
One lucky Daily Lotto player bags R362k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Rugby Championship looks set to be hosted November and December, with New Zealand a likely destination. Would you be confident in the Boks defending their title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the Boks will be undercooked compared to their Australian and New Zealand counterparts.
36% - 1236 votes
The All Blacks will win easily if all the games are staged in New Zealand.
24% - 829 votes
Underprepared or not, the Boks should jump at any sort of opportunity to play Test rugby.
40% - 1365 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.20
(-0.08)
ZAR/GBP
22.49
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
20.24
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
12.26
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.03)
Gold
1972.21
(-0.12)
Silver
24.25
(+0.12)
Platinum
918.00
(-0.05)
Brent Crude
43.86
(+1.45)
Palladium
2096.00
(+0.66)
All Share
56203.73
(+0.67)
Top 40
51913.70
(+0.66)
Financial 15
9884.60
(+0.81)
Industrial 25
75116.56
(+0.51)
Resource 10
57045.47
(+0.81)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo